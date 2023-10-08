Watch Now
Top NFL Week 5 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson take a look at the top NFL Week 5 player props, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
McCaffery: ‘There is no ceiling’ for 49ers
Tony Dungy sits down with Christian McCaffery to look back on his upbringing around football, his road to the 49ers and the preview his Sunday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts giving running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension and what that means for both sides moving forward.
Dan Patrick remembers Hall of Famer Dick Butkus
Dan Patrick shares his memories of Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Famer, Dick Butkus, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.
Bears in a ‘conundrum’ on Fields v. Williams
The Dan Patrick Show reflects on the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders, potential draft pick scenarios with Caleb Williams, Sam Howell's rocky stats and more.
Who’s worth starting in KC-MIN, PHI-LAR, JAX-BUF?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down which Chiefs receivers are potentially viable against the Chiefs and the expectations for Dallas Goedert and Calvin Ridley in Week 5.
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
Matthew Berry offers his guidelines on the art of trade negotiation in fantasy football before he, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer one candidate each to buy and one to sell.
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both pitch favorites covering their big spreads (per DraftKings Sportsbook) for Matthew Berry to pick between.
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Justin Fields and D.J. Moore rewarded fantasy owners who stuck with them against on Thursday, but Matthew Berry is directing his attention to his disappointing Commanders.
Bears have to answer QB ‘question’ in offseason
DPS gives their reactions on the Bears first win of the season over the Commanders, Chicago's game plan for Justin Fields and what's next for the team's quarterback situation.
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss who they need to see something out of in Week 5 including Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Falcons QB Desmond Ridder and more.
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Mike Florio and Peter King review the latest on Jonathan Taylor's return to the Colts and share why they believe the star RB is backed into a corner with his demands.