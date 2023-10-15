Watch Now
Top NFL Week 6 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson take a look at the top NFL Week 6 player props, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Up Next
Daniel: Bears are letting Fields start to flourish
Daniel: Bears are letting Fields start to flourish
Chase Daniel analyzes Justin Fields' recent hot streak as the Chicago Bears have stopped "holding back" the young quarterback. Plus, he analyzes Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott and the Denver Broncos.
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the key fantasy players in Panthers-Dolphins, Cardinals-Rams and Chargers-Cowboys.
Regression Files: Be wary of London, Cousins
Regression Files: Be wary of London, Cousins
Denny Carter joins FFHH to explain why he’s expecting Drake London and Jonathan Mingo to move in different fantasy directions moving forward and explore other regression candidates.
Week 6 Pick-Up Lines: Chase, London eye big days
Week 6 Pick-Up Lines: Chase, London eye big days
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both like receivers to go over their listed yardage lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook) in Week 6, but which bet does Matthew Berry prefer?
Room for both Montgomery, Gibbs in Detroit
Room for both Montgomery, Gibbs in Detroit
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers evaluate the latest player injury news entering Week 6 in the NFL, including a Lions team that owners are still trying to figure out.
‘Bad scene in Denver’ limits fantasy value
‘Bad scene in Denver’ limits fantasy value
Between an ineffective run game and a disconnected pass game, the Broncos aren’t a team ripe for fantasy output.
Time to worry about Mahomes in fantasy?
Time to worry about Mahomes in fantasy?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer their fantasy takeaways from the Chiefs’ “snoozy” Thursday night win over the Broncos.
Smith Jr. ‘made it personal’ with Broncos’ Jeudy
Smith Jr. 'made it personal' with Broncos' Jeudy
Dan Patrick looks at the recent back-and-forth between former NFL WR Steve Smith Jr. and Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.
PFT Draft: Fields can keep momentum going
PFT Draft: Fields can keep momentum going
From Justin Fields to Dak Prescott, Mike Florio and Peter King explain which players and coaches they need to see something out of in Week 6.
‘Wonky’ NFL QB situations: Bears, Browns, Giants
'Wonky' NFL QB situations: Bears, Browns, Giants
Dan Patrick weighs in on 'wonky' quarterback situations across the NFL including Deshaun Watson, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and more.
Can Belichick, Pats rebound after blowout losses?
Can Belichick, Pats rebound after blowout losses?
Mike Florio and Peter King debate whether New England can pull off a win against Las Vegas on the heels of Bill Belichick’s worst losses in his career.