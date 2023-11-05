Watch Now
Top NFL Week 9 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson break down the top player props for NFL Week 9, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mahomes: Chiefs ‘will find a way’ on offense
Patrick Mahomes speaks to Peter King after Kansas City's win against the Miami Dolphins, crediting the defense for their effort and discussing what is ailing the offense.
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Bijan Robinson on the ground
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew shares a few of their favorite Week 9 player props with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hunt breaks down NFL’s international future
Peter King talks with Chiefs part owner and member of the NFL International Committee Clark Hunt about what his father would say about international NFL games and the future of such league efforts.
Rodgers: The goal is to come back this year
Aaron Rodgers talks with Britney Eurton about attending the Breeders' Cup, horse racing and how he is recovering from his Achilles surgery.
King, Eisen reminisce on 20 years of NFL Network
Peter King welcomes Rich Eisen to recall the beginnings of NFL Network and Eisen's experience there over its 20-year run.
Chase: Bengals’ offense is ‘versatile, unselfish’
Devin McCourty sits down with superstar WR Ja'Marr Chase to discuss his path to playing football, what changed for the Bengals' offense in Week 8 and Cincinnati's upcoming matchup against Buffalo.
Johnson paces Steelers against Titans on TNF
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football win over the Tennessee Titans -- headlined from a fantasy standpoint by Diontae Johnson.
NFL focused on growth of international games
Peter King sits down with NFL Executive VP, Club Business, International, & League Events Peter O'Reilly who spoke on the future of the NFL International Series ahead of the Dolphins-Chiefs matchup in Germany.
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Saints’ Shaheed or Kamara?
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers give Matthew Berry their pick-up lines for Week 9, focusing in on a couple New Orleans Saints over/under receiving yards lines (per DraftKings Sportsbook).
Bills’ Davis trending up in fantasy ahead of SNF
Fantasy Football Happy Hour shares what matchups they're looking forward to ahead of Week 9, including Dolphins-Chiefs in Germany and Bills-Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Regression Files: ‘Stick with’ Higgins in Wk. 9
Denny Carter walks through his fantasy football regression files for NFL Week 9, including some positive regression for Tee Higgins and a "screaming" negative regression candidate in Rashid Shaheed.