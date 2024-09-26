Watch Now
Sluka walking away from UNLV 'just not adding up'
Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka walking away from the team, NIL, Cowboys vs. Giants and more.
How Chiefs’ Kelce can get back on track in fantasy
In the latest edition of Galaxy Brains, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter weigh in on Travis Kelce's slow start to 2024 and lay out a plan for how the veteran TE can right the ship.
Bet it in a Minute: Target Over in Titans-Dolphins
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down their favorite angles for betting on the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins in their Week 4 Monday night matchup.
Bet it in a Minute: Lions to be tested by Seahawks
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick believe the Seattle Seahawks deserve serious consideration from bettors ahead of their pivotal Week 4 road clash with the Detroit Lions.
Bet it in a Minute: Bills, Ravens clash on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal their best bets for the blockbuster Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Ravens in Baltimore.
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers highlight several signal-callers fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 4, including Kyler Murray, Jayden Daniels and Anthony Richardson.
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers detail their favorite props for the Week 4 TNF matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, including taking the over on receiving yards on Jake Ferguson and CeeDee Lamb.
Berry’s flex picks for Week 4: Fields, Jennings
Matthew Berry details his Week 4 flex players, including QB Justin Fields, RB Brian Robinson Jr., WR Jauan Jennings and TE Cole Kmet.
Berry’s Week 4 RB Love/Hate: Jones, Achane lead
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze why Aaron Jones and De'Von Achane are among their top RBs for Week 4 fantasy lineups.
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether Las Vegas can turn things around vs. the Browns, and why Cleveland's raw talent might be enough to secure a win over the struggling Raiders.
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect a close game between the Broncos and Jets, observing a shift in Denver's offensive scheme to give Bo Nix more freedom to attack.
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the first-ever meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Jim Harbaugh, debating whether the Los Angeles Chargers head coach can slow down the reigning Super Bowl MVP.