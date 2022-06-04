Victor powers in the TD to take the early lead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_bte_yellowjersey_230628.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar meet at Tour de France for next rivalry chapter
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Mississippi State
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
Scott McLaughlin - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m63751.jpg
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch, start times, schedules, TV and streaming information

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_collinmorikawaintv_230628.jpg
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gt_johnfeinsteinintv_230628.jpg
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_edge_bte_yellowjersey_230628.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar meet at Tour de France for next rivalry chapter
NCAA Football: Arkansas at Mississippi State
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
Scott McLaughlin - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - By_ Chris Owens_Large Image Without Watermark_m63751.jpg
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch, start times, schedules, TV and streaming information

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_collinmorikawaintv_230628.jpg
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_gt_johnfeinsteinintv_230628.jpg
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Victor powers in the TD to take the early lead
June 3, 2022 08:22 PM
Generals RB Darius Victor grinds out the rushing touchdown to put New Jersey ahead of the Pittsburgh Maulers early in the game.
Up Next
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
3:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
15:23
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_230621.jpeg
11:31
Orlovsky: Almost impossible to fix gambling in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rodgersventure_230620.jpg
4:27
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsunhappyclaypoolv2_230616.jpg
3:21
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
Now Playing
nbc_pft_biggestoffseasonshocks_230616.jpg
5:51
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_postoffseasonranks_230616.jpg
1:59
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jkdobbins_230616.jpg
9:10
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_230616.jpg
7:07
Chiefs receive Super Bowl LVII rings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjoneslatest_230616.jpg
7:34
Chiefs hope holdout Jones is back by training camp
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dhoppatriots_230616.jpg
18:31
Hopkins will take time for decision after NE visit
Now Playing