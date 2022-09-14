Watch Now
PFF: Bucs-Saints impact players
Pro Football Focus takes a deep dive into the highest-rated players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints as the division rivals meet in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
PFT PM Mailbag: What’s behind Chiefs’ troubles?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer your questions about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, Bill Belichick's legacy and more.
What could Belichick, Patriots’ divorce look like?
Mike Florio lays out various ways Bill Belichick's reportedly predetermined split with the Patriots and Robert Kraft could play out and where the Canton-bound head coach might go next.
NFLPA must be ‘aggressive’ with Watt’s review
Mike Florio discusses the NFL and NFLPA's review of T.J. Watt's recent concussion and why players must be treated as "patients" by teams when concussions and other injuries arise.
Prescott resurrecting career favorable for Jones
Mike Florio details why the Cowboys are in a difficult contractual position with Dak Prescott, but given his MVP-caliber play this season for Dallas, why it may make things easier for Jerry Jones in the long run.
Toney play illustrates officiating inconsistencies
Mike Florio thinks the NFL should tear down its officiating and build it back up with all technology at their disposal, and offers up his suggestions for how the Kadarius Toney offside can be officiated in the future.
Riddick: Level of concern with Chiefs is ‘serious’
Louis Riddick chats with Dan Patrick about Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots, his level of concern with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cam Newton's recent comments on NFL quarterbacks.
Berry’s Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look at who they love and hate in the Sunday Night Football clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
The FFHH crew give their early line alerts, including a pair of defenses in New York and Chicago that should keep their teams in good position against the spread.
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15
Fantasy Football Happy Hour does its version of start/sit for NFL Week 15, including a cold Jared Goff and a disagreement about Jaylen Warren's future production.
Stroud can’t be counted on even if he starts
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew react to the latest player injury news and discuss Texans' QB C.J. Stroud's status after suffering a fourth quarter concussion last week.
Low-end QBs to target in superflex leagues
The FFHH gang talk about about low-end quarterback options and who can be the difference in your superflex leagues.