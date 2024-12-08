Watch Now
Darnold soaked in 'pure passion, pure joy' of win
Sam Darnold opens up about what made the Vikings' Week 14 win over the Falcons so special, after the QB racked up five touchdowns in a career day.
Tua: ‘This isn’t the same Dolphins’
Tua Tagovailoa explains how the Dolphins tapped into a "prove it" mentality late to force OT and ultimately defeat the Jets 32-26.
Darnold FaceTimes after career day vs. Cousins
Chris Simms calls up Sam Darnold to unpack how the Vikings offense has become so versatile with different threats beyond Justin Jefferson, how Kevin O'Connell has empowered QBs to shine and more.
Wilson: Tomlin may be best coach in all of sports
Russell Wilson commends the Steelers' leadership, from veteran players to Mike Tomlin's passion to win, after Pittsburgh defeated the Browns 27-14 in Week 14.
Target Tucker, Westbrook-Ikhine Week 14 prop bets
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew pitches their favorite prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Tre Tucker recording over 40 receiving yards for the Raiders in their Sunday afternoon game against the Buccaneers.
Will Chase or Lamb have more receiving yards?
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew cooks up a parlay they think will hit in Week 14, and also answers whether they think Ja'Marr Chase or CeeDee Lamb will have more receiving yards when the Cowboys host the Bengals.
49ers have big decision to make with Purdy
Booger McFarland joins Dan Patrick to break down the San Francisco 49ers window to win given Brock Purdy's contract, the developing NFL playoff picture and potential College Football Playoff scenarios.
Reed pulls a disappearing act vs. Lions in Week 14
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew recap the Green Bay Packers' Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, including Jayden Reed's goose egg and Tucker Kraft's performance.
Jeudy’s over on receptions top Week 14 best bets
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch NFL Week 14 player prop bets to Denny Carter, including Jerry Jeudy's over on receptions and Drew Lock's over on rushing yards.
Grab Titans’ Levis off waivers ahead of Sunday
With some key players on a bye in Week 14, the FFHH crew give some waiver wire targets ahead of Sunday, including a couple of Tennessee Titans and three standouts on the Cleveland Browns offense.
Sanders, O’Connell highlight Week 14 sleepers
Denny Carter joins the show to share what the mainstream media does not want you to know, including some Week 14 sleeper candidates in Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ray Davis and Aidan O'Connell.
Hall, Walker headline key Week 14 NFL injuries
The FFHH crew evaluate the health of a few key running backs going into NFL Week 14, including why the New York Jets could be without Breece Hall against the Miami Dolphins.