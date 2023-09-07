 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Towson at Maryland
Maryland flag drop tradition rooted in unique local pride, football program’s revitalization
Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship - Day One
Shane Lowry, Adrian Meronk off to good starts at Irish Open
nbc_oly_hometownhopefuls_evyleibfarth_230906_v2.jpg
Evy Leibfarth makes waves as a teen in three different events in one Olympic sport

nbc_bfa_raiders_230907.jpg
Jones says LV sent crisis response team to home
nbc_bfa_chrisjones_230907.jpg
Chiefs, Chargers face different kinds of pressure
nbc_moto_smxinsisderep41fowlerfacts_230907.jpg
Is prior speedway data good barometer for SMX?

Who will reach Super Bowl LVIII?

September 7, 2023 02:17 PM
Dan Patrick makes his long-awaited Super Bowl LVIII prediction as the 2023 NFL season gets set to begin.
nbc_dps_nflhottakes_230907.jpg
7:38
NFL Week 1 hot takes to monitor
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_230907.jpg
13:19
Carr explains why he’s so high on Fields this year
MPX.jpg
1:48
Week 1 outlooks for Lions, Chiefs backfields
nbc_ffhh_bestbets_230907.jpg
1:50
Goff, LaPorta among intriguing DET-KC prop bets
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_230907.jpg
4:50
Berry’s Week 1 QB Loves: Herbert, Lawrence
nbc_ffhh_lovehatepc_230907.jpg
16:33
St. Brown, Waller primed to deliver in Week 1
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterb_230907.jpg
16:26
Pollard, Montgomery lead Berry’s Week 1 RB Loves
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_230907.jpg
7:08
Jefferson, Nacua could step up in Kupp’s absence
nbc_simms_bestbets_230907.jpg
1:29
Ravens, Commanders lead Simms, Florio Week 1 locks
nbc_simms_dalnyg_230907.jpg
2:41
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_simms_bufnyj_230907.jpg
2:53
Week 1 preview: Bills vs. Jets
nbc_simms_larsea_230907.jpg
1:50
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
