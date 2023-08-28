Watch Now
Why did the 49ers give up on the Lance experiment?
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to break down the Cowboys' trade for Trey Lance, discuss college football's Week 0, and share his thoughts on NFL rookie quarterbacks.
Unpacking Cowboys’ trade for Lance from the 49ers
Dan Patrick shares his thoughts on the San Francisco 49ers trading away former No. 3 pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys.
Berry selects two QBs in half-PPR mock draft
Matthew Berry analyzes his selections from Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft and explains why he decided to pick both Josh Allen and Anthony Richardson.
Berry’s late-round targets: Sutton, White, Tua
Matthew Berry reviews his favorite picks from the eighth round of Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft including Courtland Sutton, Rachaad White and Tua Tagovailoa.
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks
Matthew Berry identifies his favorite fifth-round picks from Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR draft including Dameon Pierce, Darren Waller, Diontae Johnson and more.
Berry’s early round draft strategies for 2023
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze selections from rounds 1-3 of Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft 3.0 including Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts and more.
Kelce focuses on ‘uplifting’ teammates, community
Travis Kelce opens up to Maria Taylor about why he tries to bring a sense of positivity and fun into each day, what makes the Chiefs community so special, his outing to the White House, hosting SNL and more.
PFT Draft: NFL Preseason MVPs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons name which players stood out the most during the three weeks of NFL preseason, from Kenny Pickett to Aidan O'Connell and more.
Preseason Week 3 superlatives: ‘Reunited’ award
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal their superlatives for the third week of the preseason, featuring two former teammates together again, a kicker struggling and a replay blunder from Panthers-Lions.
Texans name Stroud QB1 after preseason finale
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question the strategic reason why the Texans didn't name C.J. Stroud the starter sooner and discuss why this was a no-brainer decision.
Rodgers’ chemistry with the Jets ‘comes to life’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how Aaron Rodgers performed in his first outing with the Jets and discuss how his composure during and after the game makes him look like whole new player in New York.
How Jacobs’ new deal affects Taylor’s situation
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why Josh Jacobs’ new deal with the Raiders could raise expectations for what Jonathan Taylor wants, which could make it less likely for a team to trade for him.