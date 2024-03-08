Watch Now
Leaf: I am the biggest NFL bust ever
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to guest-host and explain why he takes the crown as the biggest bust in NFL history.
Leaf reflects on long journey over last 15 years
Ryan Leaf talks about the path that he took to improve his life over the last decade-and-a-half and the role that The Dan Patrick Show has played in it.
Worthy, Pearsall among Scouting Combine standouts
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher highlight the biggest winners and losers from this year’s Scouting Combine with Connor Rogers, who offers what stood out to him from several prospect performances.
Berry: Robinson primed for a ‘monster’ 2024 season
Matthew Berry unpacks things he heard at this year's Scouting Combine, including a positive report from Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on RB Brian Robinson, why Travis Kelce isn't his 2024 TE1 and more.
Barkley is a ‘luxury’ the Giants don’t need
Fantasy Football Happy Hour details why a split between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants remains the best move for both sides after the NFL franchise tag deadline.
How Kelce’s retirement impacts Hurts in fantasy
Matthew Berry looks at how Jason Kelce’s retirement will impact Jalen Hurts’ rushing production and the Eagles’ offense in 2024.
Fantasy fallout from Evans, Schultz, Smith deals
FFHH reviews the biggest storylines after the NFL franchise tag deadline, including Calvin Ridley’s future, Mike Evans’ consistency, Dalton Schultz’s 2024 outlook, Jonnu Smith to Miami and more.
Fantasy landing spots for Fields: ATL, PIT, MIN
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss the lack of buzz in the market for Justin Fields and examine DraftKings Sportsbook's latest odds for his most likely landing spots.
ATL is a ‘dream’ fantasy landing spot for Cousins
FFHH explains why Kirk Cousins to the Falcons would instantly boost his fantasy outlook and make Atlanta the “easy favorite” to win the NFC South crown in 2024.
How Wilson would fit with Steelers’ playmakers
Matthew Berry & Co. examine DraftKings Sportsbook’s landing spot odds for Russell Wilson and detail why the veteran QB would be a “clear” upgrade for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
PFT Draft: Movies we watch once a year
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which movies they make an attempt to watch once a year.
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why often times, unauthorized biographies are more interesting and tell more of the full picture than authorized ones.