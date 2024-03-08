 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
What McIlroy had to say about working on his putting with Faxon
NHL: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars
After Hurricanes land Kuznetsov, Guentzel, East rivals follow with trade deadline deals of their own
NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
How to watch Phoenix Cup race: TV info, start time and weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lowryinterview_240308.jpg
Lowry reflects on patience after Round 2 at API
nbc_pl_everwondersoccerrun_240308.jpg
How far do soccer players run during a match?
nbc_dps_dannysprinkleinterview_240308.jpg
Sprinkle: ‘Don’t touch’ the NCAA Tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two
What McIlroy had to say about working on his putting with Faxon
NHL: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars
After Hurricanes land Kuznetsov, Guentzel, East rivals follow with trade deadline deals of their own
NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
How to watch Phoenix Cup race: TV info, start time and weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lowryinterview_240308.jpg
Lowry reflects on patience after Round 2 at API
nbc_pl_everwondersoccerrun_240308.jpg
How far do soccer players run during a match?
nbc_dps_dannysprinkleinterview_240308.jpg
Sprinkle: ‘Don’t touch’ the NCAA Tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Leaf: I am the biggest NFL bust ever

March 8, 2024 01:55 PM
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to guest-host and explain why he takes the crown as the biggest bust in NFL history.
Up Next
nbc_dps_ryanleafreflectsonlast15years_240308.jpg
5:19
Leaf reflects on long journey over last 15 years
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_combinewinnerslosers_240308.jpg
7:36
Worthy, Pearsall among Scouting Combine standouts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_combine_240308.jpg
19:16
Berry: Robinson primed for a ‘monster’ 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_saqbarkley_240308.jpg
2:01
Barkley is a ‘luxury’ the Giants don’t need
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jasonkelce_240308.jpg
2:49
How Kelce’s retirement impacts Hurts in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240308.jpg
9:53
Fantasy fallout from Evans, Schultz, Smith deals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_justinfields_240308.jpg
8:17
Fantasy landing spots for Fields: ATL, PIT, MIN
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_landingspotscousins_240308.jpg
5:04
ATL is a ‘dream’ fantasy landing spot for Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_russellwilsonspots_240308.jpg
7:10
How Wilson would fit with Steelers’ playmakers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftmovie_240308.jpg
7:30
PFT Draft: Movies we watch once a year
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesbio_240308.jpg
2:22
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tysonpaul_240308.jpg
4:52
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in boxing match
Now Playing