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,
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Watch Now
Burrow's restructure explained
June 10, 2026 02:30 PM
Kyle Dvorchak explains why the Bengals restructured Joe Burrow's contract, creating roughly $10 million in cap space while helping facilitate the team's trade for Dexter Lawrence.
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