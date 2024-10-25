Watch Now
Will missed call make NFL allow facemask reviews?
Dan Patrick says the Rams are right back in the thick of things after their Week 8 win over the Vikings before pivoting to the missed facemask call at the end of the game, wondering whether the NFL will change its rule.
Top five NFL storylines heading into Week 8
The Dan Le Batard Show breaks down the top NFL storylines heading into Week 8, including the dominance of the Lions and Ravens, the 49ers' injury woes and the Browns' struggles at quarterback.
Nacua, Kupp are fantasy ‘must-starts’ post TNF win
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers recap the Rams' TNF win over the Vikings, highlighting the stellar play of Puka Nuka and Cooper Kupp who proved both guys can "eat" in the Los Angeles offense.
Week 8 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 8 games with the highest point totals, including Eagles-Bengals, Bills-Seahawks and Cowboys-49ers.
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team
Matthew Berry interviews Matt Landau to discuss him selling his fantasy football team, which Berry bought, and why he was so desperate to get out of his league.
Taylor, Olave highlight Week 8 injuries to track
The Happy Hour crew discusses important injuries to track in NFL Week 8, including Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Saints WR Chris Olave.
How did Stafford become an elite QB?
Dan Patrick interviews Jason Garrett from Football Night in America to discuss Matthew Stafford, how the Cowboys have built their team and why the 49ers are still in contention for the Super Bowl.
Douglas, Bobo amongst underrated Week 8 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the potential fantasy upside of DeMario Douglas, Jake Bobo and Jameis Winston in Week 8.
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
After a missed one against Sam Darnold on Thursday, Mike Florio says it's bad for football that facemask no-calls aren't reviewable. Florio and Rodney Harrison also debate whether referees should address media postgame.
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the NFL Week 8 clash between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, two teams that are showing the value of a good young quarterback.
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?
Rodney Harrison says the Cowboys offering practice facility tours is a distraction to the team and its culture, and Mike Florio says the players are "stuck" because Jerry Jones will make the decisions for himself.
Rams continue upward trajectory by beating Vikings
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the Rams' Thursday night win against an off-kilter Minnesota Vikings, which saw Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford help Los Angeles quiet the Cooper Kupp trade rumors.