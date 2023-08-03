Watch Now
Wilson, Love must show something soon
Though their situations differ, 2023 is a big year for the NFL futures of the Jets' Zach Wilson and Packers' Jordan Love.
King’s key takeaways from Ravens’ training camp
Peter King gives his three takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens training camp, including Lamar Jackson's mood in camp, the emergence of a rookie wide receiver and a new-look offense.
King: Flowers ‘most impressive’ rookie in camp
Peter King's New Kid in Town for the Baltimore Ravens is rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who he heralds as the most impressive rookie he's witnessed on his training camp tour so far.
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking ‘explosive’
Peter King catches up with Lamar Jackson at Ravens' training camp to discuss his contract negotiation process, why he's happy in Baltimore, new wide receivers and more.
PFT Draft: Backup QBs to watch in preseason
From Sam Darnold to Zach Wilson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which backup QBs they'll be watching the closest throughout the preseason.
Mayfield vs. Trask QB competition in TB ‘tightens’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Buccaneers OC Dave Canales’ read on the battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask and discuss why it’s the only “true” QB competition right now.
Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Tom Brady’s latest investment with Birmingham City is just another reason why all signs are pointing to the fact he’s moving on from the NFL.
Turnover on downs now subject to automatic review
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they’re in support of anything improves the accuracy of the calls and dive into what plays should garner automatic replay review at the NFL level.
Is Dobbins being realistic about pay expectations?
John Harbaugh acknowledged there is a point in time when J.K. Dobbins not practicing “does become a concern,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect if Dobbins has enough ground to stand on.
Could Guardian Caps be used during NFL games?
Given the effectiveness of Guardian Caps on helmets during practices, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if the NFL would consider using these in games for the protection of the players.
Evaluating if Reddick is underpaid for his value
Haason Reddick said he’s focused on being the best version of himself, rather than his compensation, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out why another season of high production could make his case for him.
Could XFL model be alternative to NFL kickoff?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the XFL model for kickoff and assess if this could ever be a realistic option in the NFL, given the league is considering it among other alternatives.