'Wonky' NFL QB situations: Bears, Browns, Giants
Dan Patrick weighs in on 'wonky' quarterback situations across the NFL including Deshaun Watson, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and more.
PFT Draft: Fields can keep momentum going
From Justin Fields to Dak Prescott, Mike Florio and Peter King explain which players and coaches they need to see something out of in Week 6.
Can Belichick, Pats rebound after blowout losses?
Mike Florio and Peter King debate whether New England can pull off a win against Las Vegas on the heels of Bill Belichick’s worst losses in his career.
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 6 underdogs: Bucs
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into several underdog picks they like for Week 6, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of this weekend's action.
Colts still ‘have a chance’ to win with Minshew
Mike Florio and Peter King agree that backup QB Gardner Minshew still gives the Colts a great shot at success in a winnable AFC South division with rookie Anthony Richardson sidelined.
Mayfield has big opportunity vs. Lions in Week 6
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Sunday’s Lions-Bucs matchup and explain why it Baker Mayfield has the chance to make a statement against Jared Goff & Co.
Analyzing Jets’ defensive approach against Eagles
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Robert Saleh and the Jets' defensive approach when they face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Week 6.
‘We’ll learn a lot about’ the Seahawks in Week 6
Mike Florio and Peter King think the Seahawks like being underdogs against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 6, with Devon Witherspoon vs. Ja’Marr Chase among Sunday’s top matchups to watch.
Evaluating Payton’s future with Broncos after 2023
Mike Florio and Peter King examine what’s next for the Denver Broncos after Week 6, explaining why Russell Wilson and Sean Payton’s futures could come into question if losses continue to pile up.
Further clarity on Watson’s injury is ‘warranted’
Mike Florio and Peter King say more clarity is needed on Deshaun Watson’s injury, explaining how the uncertainty impacts the Browns’ Week 6 and season-long outlooks.
Broncos’ season is ‘over’ after loss to Chiefs
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why the Denver Broncos could consider looking ahead to next year after falling to 1-5 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.
Chiefs’ surging defense is ‘stacking wins’
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on Thursday night’s Broncos-Chiefs clash, highlighting how Kansas City’s defense continues to bail out an offense that’s searching for playmakers beyond Travis Kelce.
Galaxy Brains: Pitts breaks out under Smith’s rule
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return in Galaxy Brains, highlighting how Arthur Smith could react to Kyle Pitts finally having a good game, Frank Reich's comments on Panthers ownership and more.