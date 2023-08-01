 Skip navigation
Top News

IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming
Lorenzo Locurcio out for remainder of 2023 with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players

Top Clips

Midseason review: Repsol Honda Team
Midseason review: Aprilla Racing
Orioles going from worst to first would be special

Watch Now

Would You Rather: Tua or Burrow to lead in TDs

August 1, 2023 10:41 AM
Football season is right around the corner, so Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas debate which futures bets they would rather take in two intriguing quarterback matchups for the NFL season.