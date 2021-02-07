 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Hagg's laser evens the score for Flyers vs. Caps
February 7, 2021 01:43 PM
Nicolas Aube-Kubel leaves a drop pass for Robert Hagg, who steps in and rockets a slap shot top cheese past Vitek Vanecek to respond for Philly vs. Washington.