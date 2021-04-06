McCann fires one home to get Pens on the board

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche trade Alex Newhook to the Canadiens for late-first and early-second round picks
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes traded from the Flyers to the Blues for a 6th-round pick in 2024
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Rocket Mortgage: Back the Defending Champion in Detroit
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230627.jpg
Harrington to defend title at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_theninetopshots_230627.jpg
The Nine: Standouts from Travelers Championship
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche trade Alex Newhook to the Canadiens for late-first and early-second round picks
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes traded from the Flyers to the Blues for a 6th-round pick in 2024
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Rocket Mortgage: Back the Defending Champion in Detroit
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230627.jpg
Harrington to defend title at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_theninetopshots_230627.jpg
The Nine: Standouts from Travelers Championship
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
McCann fires one home to get Pens on the board
April 6, 2021 07:39 PM
Jared McCann collects the puck on the power play and rifles a slap shot through traffic in front to beat Igor Shesterkin and pull Pittsburgh to 3-1 vs. New York.