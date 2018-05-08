Skip navigation
Predators blank Jets to force Game 7 in Nashville
May 8, 2018 12:35 AM
Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson each had two goals and Pekka Rinne was brilliant in net as the Predators beat the Jets 4-0 to force Game 7.
