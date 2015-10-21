 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Florida takes 1st public step toward a $400M-plus renovation to its aging and iconic Swamp
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_bfa_washburnlillard_230703.jpg
Washburn names a dark-horse team for Lillard
nbc_bfa_grantwilliams_230703.jpg
Are the Celtics still looking for an upgrade?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Florida takes 1st public step toward a $400M-plus renovation to its aging and iconic Swamp
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_bfa_washburnlillard_230703.jpg
Washburn names a dark-horse team for Lillard
nbc_bfa_grantwilliams_230703.jpg
Are the Celtics still looking for an upgrade?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The best of John Tortorella's colorful comebacks

October 21, 2015 07:08 PM
In light of John Tortorella's new coaching gig with the Columbus Blue Jackets take a look back at some of the coach's best soundbites throughout his career.