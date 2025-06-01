 Skip navigation
Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as only repeat winners at Memorial Tournament
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event Scheffler has won on Tour
Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Memorial Tournament 2025 prize money: Full payout for the $20 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
Kenny_raw.jpg
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Young scores 3000m win in Grand Slam Track debut

June 1, 2025 05:04 PM
Nico Young finished strong to win the men's 3000m in his first Grand Slam Track appearance in Philadelphia.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
oly_atw100_jamaicawin_250601.jpg
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
cunningham_gst.jpg
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
bassitt_raw.jpg
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
hiltznewthumb.jpg
01:53
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
deegan_hangtown.jpg
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
jett_hangtown.jpg
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
nbc_mx_whatdriverssaid_250531.jpg
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
nbc_mx_elitomacintv_250531.jpg
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
hangtown.jpg
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_mx_justincooperintv_250531.jpg
01:03
Cooper ‘toughed it out’ for podium at Hangtown
nbc_mx_plessingerintv_250531.jpg
02:13
Plessinger: Hangtown ride took ‘a lot of heart’
nbc_uswnt_usavschina_250531.jpg
08:50
Highlights: USWNT vs. China (En Español)
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_mx_jettlawrenceintv_250531.jpg
36
Jett ‘did what I wanted to do’ to win Hangtown
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
nbc_golf_starksound_250531.jpg
02:36
Stark credits accountability for USWO success
para_ihom_usacanadagold_250531.jpg
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
nbc_golf_erinhills15_250530.jpg
09:41
Demonstrating the perils of Erin Hills’ 15th green
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250531.jpg
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
nbc_mx_kitchenintv_250531.jpg
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
nbc_golf_starktalk_250531.jpg
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open