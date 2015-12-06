Skip navigation
Notre Dame sweeps weekend set against UMass
December 5, 2015 08:34 PM
For the second straight night, the Irish found success against the UMass Minutemen as they rolled to a 5-1 victory. Anders Bjork sealed the win for Notre Dame with two third period goals.