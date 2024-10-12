 Skip navigation
Ewers returns as No. 1 Texas beats No. 18 Oklahoma 34-3 in 1st Red River Rivalry game as SEC members
NASCAR Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS
Charlotte Roval Xfinity results: Sam Mayer scores dramatic overtime win
Jamal Haynes scampers 68 yards in final minute, lifting Georgia Tech over North Carolina 41-34

Freeman details Notre Dame’s approach to delay
Clemson looks like ACC’s best after blowout win
Alabama is ‘nowhere near’ CFP ready

Upsets reflect a new era of college football

October 12, 2024 06:37 PM
The Big Ten College Countdown crew takes a closer look at where the College Football Playoff stands in Week 7, including the consistency of Texas and Ohio State in an otherwise wild season.