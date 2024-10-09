 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: Should you use the buzz to sell Tank Dell?
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Backfield Report: Tank Bigsby and D’Andre Swift rolling into Week 6
AUTO: JUN 30 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Charlotte Roval playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
Source: NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
nbc_reyesintv2_241008.jpg
Reyes ‘won’t be the last’ Chilean NFL player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: Should you use the buzz to sell Tank Dell?
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Backfield Report: Tank Bigsby and D’Andre Swift rolling into Week 6
AUTO: JUN 30 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Charlotte Roval playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
Source: NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6
nbc_reyesintv2_241008.jpg
Reyes ‘won’t be the last’ Chilean NFL player

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top impact players: Ohio State vs. Oregon

October 9, 2024 08:30 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down the keys to the biggest game of the college football season so far when No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 3 Oregon in Week 7.