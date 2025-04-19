 Skip navigation
Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Two
Ben Crane makes first PGA Tour cut of year, then gets disqualified
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
Justin Thomas penalized while leading early in third round of RBC Heritage
ATP Tour - Munich
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Two
Ben Crane makes first PGA Tour cut of year, then gets disqualified
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Three
Justin Thomas penalized while leading early in third round of RBC Heritage
ATP Tour - Munich
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Liu wins women's free skate at World Team Trophy

April 19, 2025 02:24 PM
Alysa Liu dazzled in the women's free skate, winning the event to help the United States capture their sixth gold medal and a back-to-back championship at World Team Trophy.

Related Videos

oly_fsmen_wtt_usamalininfs_250418.jpg
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
oly_fswom_wtt_sakamoto_250417.jpg
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
oly_fswom_wtt_liushort_250417.jpg
06:14
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
oly_fsmen_wtt_brownshort_250417.jpg
06:22
Brown’s short program lands him in third
oly_fsmen_wtt_malininshort_250417.jpg
06:30
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
oly_dvmsp_hedbergtylerdivingworlds_250414.jpg
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
oly_fswom_worlds_liugold_cinematic.jpg
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
oly_swm50bu_groussetwin_250404.jpg
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
oly_ihmen_ovechkingoalscomp_final.jpg
07:34
All of Ovechkin’s goals from the Olympics
oly_frwar_kailakuhn_250329.jpg
51
Kuhn youngest American to win aerials world title
oly_sbwhp_chloekim_250329.jpg
55
Kim secures spot on Team USA for Winter Olympics
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
nbc_pl_update_250419.jpg
06:50
PL Update: Aston Villa cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250419.jpg
01:41
Watkins reacts to ‘unbelievable’ win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlnew_250419.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle MWK 33
nbc_rugby_englandscottland_250419.jpg
19:17
Six Nations highlights: England 59, Scotland 7
nbc_pl_onanangoal_250419.jpg
01:54
Onana’s thunderbolt makes it 4-1 for Aston Villa
nbc_pl_owngoal_250419.jpg
01:19
Burn’s own goal gives Villa 3-1 lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsengoal_250419.jpg
01:29
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
01:37
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
01:15
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds
nbc_pl_brebha_250419.jpg
11:54
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Brighton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_cpbouhl_250419.jpg
09:33
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 33
nbc_pl_evemc_250419.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Everton v. Manchester City MWK 33
nbc_pl_whu_sou_250419.jpg
08:47
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Southampton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_evemcrecap_250419.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Manchester City’s win over Everton
nbc_pl_norgaard_250419.jpg
01:00
Norgaard heads Brentford 4-2 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sou_Goal1_250419.jpg
01:39
Ugochukwu drills Southampton level in 93rd minute
nbc_pl_mitomagoal_250419.jpg
49
Mitoma pulls one back for Brighton v. Brentford
nbc_pl_kovacicgoal_250419.jpg
01:20
Kovacic doubles Man City’s lead over Everton
nbc_pl_oreillygoal_250419.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly puts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_pedroredcardv2_250419.jpg
02:20
Pedro receives straight red after striking Collins
nbc_pl_wissagoal_250419.jpg
01:14
Wissa nets Brentford’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_mbeumo2ndgoal_250418.jpg
59
Mbeumo curls Brentford 2-1 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_whu_goal1_250419.jpg
01:08
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Southampton
nbc_pl_richardsredcard_250419.jpg
01:29
Richards sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_welbeckgoal_250419.jpg
01:12
Welbeck heads Brighton level with Brentford
nbc_pl_mbeumogoal_250419.jpg
01:04
Mbeumo drills Brentford 1-0 in front of Brighton
nbc_rugby_italyfrancehl_250419.jpg
17:02
Six Nations highlights: Italy 21, France 34
nbc_pl_sheamusintvv2_250419.jpg
08:33
Sheamus: Slot has done ‘an incredible job’
nbc_pl_ornstein_250419.jpg
06:28
Ornstein: Maresca ‘appears to be safe’ at Chelsea