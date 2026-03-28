 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Roczen change
Ken Roczen tops Detroit Q1, Hunter Lawrence crashes
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin three-peats at figure skating world championships in dominating Olympic rebound
SX 2026 Rd 10 Birmingham 250 Levi Kitchen races Cole Davies.jpg
Cole Davies fastest in first qualification for Round 11, Detroit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_fsm_kagiyamafree_260328.jpg
Kagiyama scores silver with personal best free
oly_fsm_malininfree_260328.jpg
Malinin follows Olympic disappointment with gold
oly_fsm_satofree_260328.jpg
Sato swipes bronze at figure skating worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Roczen change
Ken Roczen tops Detroit Q1, Hunter Lawrence crashes
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin three-peats at figure skating world championships in dominating Olympic rebound
SX 2026 Rd 10 Birmingham 250 Levi Kitchen races Cole Davies.jpg
Cole Davies fastest in first qualification for Round 11, Detroit
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_fsm_kagiyamafree_260328.jpg
Kagiyama scores silver with personal best free
oly_fsm_malininfree_260328.jpg
Malinin follows Olympic disappointment with gold
oly_fsm_satofree_260328.jpg
Sato swipes bronze at figure skating worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Torgashev completes top-10 finish at worlds

March 28, 2026 11:22 AM
Following a 12th-place result at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, Andrew Torgashev improved on his standing with a 10th-place finish at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships.

Related Videos

oly_fsm_kagiyamafree_260328.jpg
08:31
Kagiyama scores silver with personal best free
oly_fsm_malininfree_260328.jpg
10:53
Malinin follows Olympic disappointment with gold
oly_fsm_satofree_260328.jpg
07:29
Sato swipes bronze at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_chiba_wc_260327.jpg
06:09
Chiba second to Sakamoto at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_glenn_wc_260327.jpg
08:04
Glenn 6th at World Figure Skating Championships
oly_fswom_livito_wc_260327.jpg
07:18
Levito 4th at World Figure Skating Championships
oly_fsdnc_zingaskolesnik_260327.jpg
06:30
Zingas/Kolesnik 4th after rhythm dance at worlds
oly_fsmen_satosp_wc_260326.jpg
06:04
Sato slotted 4th after short program at worlds
oly_fsmen_malininsp_wc_260326_v2.jpg
06:42
Malinin stomps personal best short at worlds
1920x1080_SakamotoWorldsShort.jpg
06:06
Sakamoto brings fans to tears with short at worlds
1920x1080_LevitoWorldsShort.jpg
05:48
Levito sparkles in clean short program at worlds
oly_atmlj_bladeshockwin_260322.jpg
08:35
Balde sets WL in long jump title at Indoor Worlds
oly_atwpv_cauderwins_260322.jpg
06:12
Caudery posts season-high to win pole vault title
oly_atw4x400_usagold_260322.jpg
08:07
USA women secure Indoor Worlds 4x400m relay sweep
oly26_xcwcl_jessieintv_260322.jpg
02:02
Diggins: I’m going to miss everyone so much
oly26_xcwcl_highlights_260322.jpg
07:48
Diggins finishes 12th in final race of career
oly_atm4x400_usachamprec_260322.jpg
07:46
USA men roll to 4x400m relay win at Indoor Worlds
oly_atw60h_charltonwr_260322.jpg
04:18
Charlton matches world record for 60m hurdles gold
oly_atwpent_doktergold_260322.jpg
07:53
Dokter tops Hall for heptathlon world indoor title
oly_atw800_hodgkinsonchamprec_260322.jpg
05:36
Hodgkinson dominates field for 800m gold
oly_atm800_lutkenhausgoldv2_260322.jpg
05:24
Lutkenhaus wins historic 800m Indoor Worlds gold
oly_atw1500_hunterbellwin_260322.jpg
07:18
Bell cruises to women’s 1500m world indoor title
oly_atm1500_garciawinworldsi_260322.jpg
09:01
Garcia pulls away for 1500m world indoor title
oly_atw60_wic_final_260321.jpg
07:46
Dosso flies to 60m gold win at Indoor Worlds
oly_atwtj_wic_final_260321.jpg
07:22
Perez Hernandez defends indoor triple jump gold
oly_atmpv_wic_final_260321.jpg
10:30
Duplantis wins close pole vault gold over Karalis
oly_atm60h_wic_final_260321.jpg
07:13
Poland’s Szymanski wins 60m hurdles in wild finish
oly_atw400_wic_bothfinals_260321.jpg
08:48
Manuel surges to 400m world indoor gold
oly_atm3k_wic_finalv2_260321.jpg
07:59
Kerr holds off Hocker for 3000m world indoor title
oly_mhept_wic_1000mfinalv2_260321.jpg
10:50
Ehammer runs away with heptathlon world record

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_alexkarabanintv_260328.jpg
02:45
Karaban ‘leaving no regrets’ in last March Madness
nbc_cbb_danhurleyintv_260328.jpg
04:02
Hurley discusses UConn’s ‘fortitude’ after MSU win
nbc_mcbb_fantascheyerintv_260327.jpg
03:30
Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March
nbc_mcbb_fantazubyintv_260327.jpg
03:46
Ejiofor after final SJU game: ‘What a ride’
nbc_nba_paytonp_260327.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard TAKES OVER against Hawks
nbc_nba_miavcle_260327.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Strus nails EIGHT 3-pointers for Cavs
clippers_pacers.jpg
01:52
HLs: Watch the WILD ending to Clippers-Pacers
nbc_nba_enjoydraftpt1_260327.jpg
14:45
Harden leads off the Random Draft, Part 1
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftpart2_260327_2.jpg
15:17
Robinson comes off the board in the Random Draft
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpicks_260327.jpg
04:06
Gilgeous-Alexander could help in your DK Pick 6
nbc_dls_miamimarlins_260327.jpg
12:40
Can Marlins progress towards competing in 2026?
nbc_dps_robbiehummelinterview_260327.jpg
15:30
Hummel: Big Ten is having a big year
nbc_roto_jacob_260327.jpg
01:17
Misiorowski could be ‘really, really special’
nbc_roto_delauter_260327.jpg
01:26
DeLauter launches two home runs in MLB debut
nbc_roto_duren_260327.jpg
01:22
How Duren can propel Pistons to deep playoff run
nbc_roto_knueppel_260327.jpg
01:19
Has Hornets’ Knueppel sealed ROTY award debate?
nbc_roto_skenes_260327.jpg
01:22
Skenes opening day outing not a long-term concern
nbc_roto_mcgonigle_260327.jpg
01:18
McGonigle had ‘eye-popping’ MLB debut for Tigers
nbc_roto_purdue_arizona__260327.jpg
01:50
Why Purdue ‘could be a good bet’ against Arizona
nbc_roto_iowa_ill_260327.jpg
01:41
Can Iowa spoil Illinois’ run in the Elite 8?
nbamvpmannixvideo.jpg
09:18
Mannix divides NBA MVP award contenders into tiers
nbc_cyc_voltastg5_260327.jpg
22:34
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5
nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
01:55
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
04:57
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
21:50
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_afceastodds_260327.jpg
03:09
Will Dolphins or Jets have better record in 2026?
nbc_pft_bradyroleraiders_260327.jpg
13:15
Analyzing ‘disconnect’ between Brady and Raiders
nbc_pft_bradypostplaying_260327.jpg
11:23
Brady still ‘finding himself’ post-playing career
nbc_pft_bradyplayingpossibility_260327.jpg
08:02
Would any NFL teams take Brady as their QB?
nbc_pft_bradyinquiredplayingagain_260327.jpg
09:56
Brady asked NFL about a possible playing comeback