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Torgashev completes top-10 finish at worlds
March 28, 2026 11:22 AM
Following a 12th-place result at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, Andrew Torgashev improved on his standing with a 10th-place finish at the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships.
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