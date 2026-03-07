 Skip navigation
Top News

Minnesota v Ohio State
Lemmila and Jaloni Cambridge score 17 apiece, Ohio State women beat Minnesota at Big Ten Tournament
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky wins 1500m freestyle by 41 seconds, extends 15-year streak
Olympics: Speed Skating
Jenning de Boo outsprints Jordan Stolz for speed skating world title

Top Clips

oly_swm100br_denispetrashov_260306.jpg
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_chrisguiliano_260306.jpg
Guiliano earns thrilling win in 200m freestyle
oly_sww200f_summermcintosh_260306.jpg
McIntosh wins 200m freestyle at Pro Swim Series

Watch Now

Short cruises to men's 1500m freestyle victory

March 6, 2026 08:28 PM
Australian swimmer Sam Short was in a league of his own as he earned a win in the men's 1500m freestyle race in dominant fashion at the Pro Swim Series in Westmont.

oly_swm100br_denispetrashov_260306.jpg
04:18
Petrashov outlasts Matheny in 100m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_chrisguiliano_260306.jpg
05:38
Guiliano earns thrilling win in 200m freestyle
oly_sww200f_summermcintosh_260306.jpg
05:30
McIntosh wins 200m freestyle at Pro Swim Series
oly26_ssm1000_stolz_deboo_260306.jpg
04:24
Stolz steals 2nd 1000m from de Boo at worlds
oly26_ssm500_stolzvsdeboo_260306.jpg
03:35
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
para26_xx_tuccitease.jpg
36
Italy is the perfect backdrop for the Paralympics
para26_xx_snooptease.jpg
33
Snoop Dogg welcomes Team USA to the Paralympics
oly_swm100f_chrisguiliano_260305.jpg
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_katedouglass_260305.jpg
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
oly_swm400im_carsonfoster_260305.jpg
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
oly_sww400im_regansmith_260305.jpg
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
oly_sww50bu_katharineberkoff_260305.jpg
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title
oly_swm50bk_ivantarasov_260305.jpg
03:17
Tarasov breezes ahead to win men’s 50m backstroke
oly_swm200bu_gabrieljett_260305.jpg
05:21
Jett soars to men’s 200m butterfly win at Westmont
oly_sww200bu_summermcintosh_260305.jpg
05:18
McIntosh crushes field in women’s 200m butterfly
oly_swm800_samuelshort_260305.jpg
11:40
Short bests Finke for statement 800m freestyle win
1920x1080_JStolz1000mReplacer.jpg
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
1920x1080_JordanStolzReplacer.jpg
04:34
Stolz second to de Boo in first 500m at worlds
oly_atw15000_nikkihiltz_260301.jpg
06:33
Nikki Hiltz hustles to women’s 1500m title
oly_atw60_jacioussears_260301.jpg
05:10
Sears storms to indoor women’s 60m national title
oly_atm1500_nathangreen_260301.jpg
05:43
Green bests Hocker, Nuguse for men’s 1500m title
oly_atm800_cooperlutkenhaus_260301.jpg
04:49
Lutkenhaus wins 800m title at just 17 years old
oly_atw400_rosieeffiong_260301.jpg
06:33
Effiong closes strong, wins women’s 400m
oly_atm400_khalebmcrae_260301.jpg
07:26
McRae leaves no doubt in 400m national title win
oly_atm60_jordananthony_260301.jpg
06:06
Anthony wins indoor 60m national title, Lyles 3rd
oly_atw800_addisonwiley_260301.jpg
04:35
Wiley posts PB to win women’s indoor 800m title

nbc_wbb_xavierstjohn_260306.jpg
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
nbc_wbb_depaulprovdnce_260306.jpg
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_v2_260306.jpg
01:43
Celtics’ Tatum to make season debut Friday night
nbc_roto_pitcherrvwsleeper_260306.jpg
02:49
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_260306.jpg
01:32
Flagg will regain form after return from injury
nbc_roto_pitcherprvw_260306.jpg
02:13
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview
nbc_roto_greene_260306.jpg
02:12
How Greene’s injury changes fantasy draft value
nbc_enjoy_dk_v2_260306.jpg
04:07
Booker among best bets for NBA Friday
nbc_roto_traeyoung_260306.jpg
01:30
Young makes debut with Wizards after long absence
nbc_wbb_butlergeorgetwn_260306.jpg
04:57
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round
nbc_enjoy_castle_v2_260306.jpg
04:55
Spurs have ‘everything’ to compete for NBA title
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_260306.jpg
15:04
Does Doncic need to improve his body language?
nbc_dps_ianrapoportinterview_260306.jpg
15:48
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines
CP3.jpg
08:24
Picking teams in previous eras to be in present
JOKER.jpg
04:05
Naming first options that can lead to NBA title
KD.jpg
08:24
Rockets offense leaves questions behind Durant
nbc_smx_insider_260306.jpg
12:49
Previewing SuperMotocross Round 9 in Indianapolis
nbc_roto_ajbrown_260306.jpg
01:35
Report: Chargers ‘keeping tabs’ on Brown
nbc_roto_aiyuk_260306.jpg
01:55
Report: Commanders have interest in Aiyuk
nbc_bte_mensfinalfour_260306.jpg
01:33
Bet on Houston, UConn to make men’s Final Four
nbc_roto_uncduke_260306.jpg
01:29
North Carolina faces ‘absolute grind’ against Duke
nbc_pl_gyokeresjpwintv_260306.jpg
08:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
12:18
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
10:56
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
04:20
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs
nbc_pft_moore_bills_260306.jpg
09:13
Is Moore the playmaker Bills desperately need?
nbc_pft_dj_moore_bears_260306.jpg
02:10
CHI reportedly trading Moore to BUF ‘makes sense’
nbc_pft_daniellehunter_260306.jpg
02:30
Hunter reportedly agrees to $40.1M deal with HOU
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260306.jpg
08:50
Pickens deserves to be upset about franchise tag
nbc_pft_dakprescottgeorgepickens_260306.jpg
07:07
Dak walking ‘dangerous line’ with Pickens comments