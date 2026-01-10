 Skip navigation
Isaiah Evans
Isaiah Evans scores 21, has key late 3 to help No. 6 Duke beat No. 24 SMU 82-75
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Michigan
Wisconsin beats No. 2 Michigan 91-88 to give Wolverines their 1st loss of the season

Top Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Isaiah Evans
Isaiah Evans scores 21, has key late 3 to help No. 6 Duke beat No. 24 SMU 82-75
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Michigan
Wisconsin beats No. 2 Michigan 91-88 to give Wolverines their 1st loss of the season

Top Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Li flies to win in Aspen women's freeski halfpipe

January 10, 2026 04:39 PM
China's Fanghui Li rode a first-run score of 93.00 to victory in the women’s world cup freeski halfpipe event in Aspen, Colorado.

Related Videos

oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
oly_aswdh_lindseyvonn_worldcupaustria_260110.jpg
07:19
Vonn wins women’s downhill with flawless run
oly_fswom_nationals_glennfree_260109.jpg
10:58
Glenn wins third straight U.S. championship
oly_fswom_nationals_liufree_260109.jpg
07:49
Liu makes crowd go ‘Gaga’ with free skate
oly_fswom_nationals_levitofree_260109.jpg
05:46
Levito magnificent at nationals for third
oly_fswom_nationals_tennellfree_260109.jpg
06:04
Tennell has glorious moment with free skate
oly_sbmhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
07:11
Yuto dominates in Aspen; Barbieri finishes third
oly_sbwhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
oly_frmss_aspen_eventhighlight_v2_260109.jpg
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
oly_frwss_aspen_eventhighlight_260109.jpg
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_malininshort_260108.jpg
09:11
Malinin brings house down with short at nationals
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_brownshort_260108.jpg
06:36
Brown delivers rousing Riverdance at nationals
oly_fsmen_uschampionships_naumovshort_260108.jpg
09:08
Naumov honors late parents with stirring short
AmberGlennNatsShortReplacer.jpg
07:12
Relive Glenn’s full short program from nationals
oly_fswom_glennshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:57
Glenn makes history with record-setting short
oly_fswom_liushortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
06:13
Flawless Liu stays calm, cool, collected in short
oly_fswom_levitoshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
05:43
Levito floats through short program at nationals
oly_fswom_tennellshortprogram_uschamps_260107.jpg
04:45
Tennell’s refined short program slots her 5th
oly_fs_trials_digitalpreview.jpg
07:12
U.S. Championships preview, top storylines
oly_xx_thoughtsbeforethestart_final.jpg
07:13
What’s in the minds of Olympians before competing?
oly_sswms_manganellowin_260105.jpg
06:18
Manganello, Myers qualify for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_ssmms_stolzwin_260105.jpg
05:53
Stolz dominates mass start; Cepuran qualifies
oly_ssm500_stoppelmoorwin_260105.jpg
03:48
Stoppelmoor skates to 500m win for 1st Olympic bid
oly_ssm1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
13:28
Lehman cruises to 1500m win, fourth Olympic berth
oly_ssw1500_trials_final_260104.jpg
08:49
Bowe wins 1500m, will race in second Olympic event
oly_ssm1500_trials_myersreskate.jpg
05:40
Myers’ dramatic re-skate seals first Olympic berth
oly_ssm500_trials_final_260104.jpg
07:01
Stolz, McLeod qualify for Olympic 500m at Trials
oly_ssm500_trials_carney_260104.jpg
02:03
60-year-old Carney becomes oldest skater at Trials
oly_ssw500_trials_final_260104.jpg
06:24
Jackson flies to 500m win at Speed Skating Trials
m1000_raw.jpg
07:10
Stolz stumbles at Trials; McDermott-Mostowy wins

Latest Clips

houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD
Aaryn_MPX.jpg
04:14
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
03:56
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently
nbc_rtf_earlynatty_260110.jpg
06:49
First thoughts on national championship game
nbc_rtf_lanning_260110.jpg
05:08
Debating Lanning’s big-game resume as Oregon coach
nbc_rtf_miamifront7_260110.jpg
03:13
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
nbc_rtf_indianaturnaround_260110.jpg
02:43
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
nbc_rtf_olemisslegacy_260110.jpg
02:51
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?
nbc_rtf_indianabeatsoregon_260110.jpg
09:19
Indiana trounces Oregon in CFP semifinal
nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
02:00
HL: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_okccomeback_260109.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thunder erase 21-point deficit, beat Memphis
nbc_nba_zionandtrey_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Zion, Murphy carry Pelicans against Wizards
nbc_moto_gtpprvw_260109(2).jpg
07:24
IMSA GTP preview: all eyes on Porsche Penske
nbc_moto_rolex24_260109.jpg
07:11
Global stars will shine in Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_moto_lmp2class_260109.jpg
05:45
IMSA LMP2 preview: Team effort will be big factor
nbc_moto_gtdpro_260109(2).jpg
05:53
IMSA GTD PRO preview: Ford-Chevy renew rivalry