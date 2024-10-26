 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An share lead through three rounds of DPWT event in South Korea
GOLF-JPN-USPGA
Zozo Championship: Final-round tee times, groupings, how to watch
GOLF-MAS-LPGA
After losing 9-hole playoff last year, Jeeno Thitikul co-leads entering Maybank finale

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc1sou0_241026.jpg
Haaland notches Man City in front of Southampton
nbc_golf_lpga_maybankrd3_241026_copy.jpg
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
oly_aswsl_katiehensien_241026.jpg
Hensien has fastest second run at World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Championship 2024 - Day Three
Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An share lead through three rounds of DPWT event in South Korea
GOLF-JPN-USPGA
Zozo Championship: Final-round tee times, groupings, how to watch
GOLF-MAS-LPGA
After losing 9-hole playoff last year, Jeeno Thitikul co-leads entering Maybank finale

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc1sou0_241026.jpg
Haaland notches Man City in front of Southampton
nbc_golf_lpga_maybankrd3_241026_copy.jpg
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
oly_aswsl_katiehensien_241026.jpg
Hensien has fastest second run at World Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Brignone overtakes Shiffrin to win World Cup race

October 26, 2024 08:19 AM
Italian Federica Brignone became the oldest woman to win an Alpine skiing World Cup race, overtaking leader Mikaela Shiffrin in the season opener in Sölden, Austria.