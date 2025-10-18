 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying
Talladega starting lineup: Michael McDowell claims second pole of season
NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Building around Victor Wembanyama in High Score
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livmunpreview_251018.jpg
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
nbc_pl_nbapromo_251018.jpg
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251018.jpg
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying
Talladega starting lineup: Michael McDowell claims second pole of season
NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Building around Victor Wembanyama in High Score
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livmunpreview_251018.jpg
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
nbc_pl_nbapromo_251018.jpg
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251018.jpg
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Malinin sparkles in men's short skate program

October 18, 2025 01:50 PM
American Ilia Malinin dominated the men's short skate program with a stunning 105.22 points in a sparkling routine at the 2025 Grand Prix de France.

Related Videos

oly_fswom_isabeaulevitofree_251018.jpg
07:22
Levito finishes fourth at 2025 Grand Prix France
oly_swm100im_scasasusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:28
Casas breaks own 100m IM U.S. Open record
oly_sww100im_gwalshusopenrec_251017.jpg
06:12
Walsh sets 100m IM World Cup record at Westmont
oly_sww100br_kdouglasswin_251017.jpg
07:20
Douglass, Walsh go 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200bu_rsmithamrec_251017.jpg
07:26
Smith breaks US record in 200m fly at World Cup
beau_levito_france.jpg
05:45
Levito third after short program at GP France
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
01:36
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers
nbc_oly_gymfeature_251015.jpg
18:27
U.S. women’s gymnastics team selection for worlds
oly_stm500m_williamwinv3_251011.jpg
03:04
Dandjinou flies to gold in men’s 500m in Montreal
oly_sww100f_douglaswin_251012.jpg
06:38
Douglass powers to 100m freestyle win at World Cup
oly_swm200br_casparwin_251012.jpg
08:09
Corbeau holds off Marchand in 200m breaststroke
oly_sww200bk_mckeownwin_251012.jpg
07:12
McKeown motors to 200m backstroke win at World Cup
oly_sww100f_walshwinwcrecord_251012.jpg
06:21
Walsh wins 100m butterfly with World Cup record
oly_swm4x100m_carsonwin_251012.jpg
09:23
Foster glides to 400m IM win in Carmel
oly_stw500_xandrawin_251012__183000.jpg
02:56
Velzeboer’s key move wins women’s 500m short track
oly_stw1500_courtneywin_251012.jpg
05:13
Sarault holds on to win women’s 1500m short track
oly_sww100br_douglasswin_251011.jpg
06:26
Douglass wins 100m breaststroke thriller in Carmel
dnp_oly_swm100f_alexywin_251011.jpg
05:43
Alexy surges late to win 100m free at World Cup
oly_sww50bu_walshwinnewwr_251011.jpg
05:23
Walsh smashes world record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_251011.jpg
05:27
Smith grits out 100m backstroke win over McKeown
oly_swm200im_casaswin_251011.jpg
08:08
Casas edges Marchand in 200m IM at Swim World Cup
oly_stw1000m_courtneywin_251011.jpg
04:47
Sarault strikes gold in 1000m short track victory
oly_stm500m_williamwin_251011.jpg
04:46
Rim finds extra gear for 1500m short track win
oly_sww4x100m_waslhwin_251010.jpg
06:15
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley
oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
oly_sww200bu_smithwinwcrecord_251010.jpg
07:20
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
oly_swwf50_mckeownwin_251010.jpg
04:17
McKeown powers to women’s 50m backstroke win
oly_xx_fireandicepromov3_250929.jpg
45
Stolz, Powell bring the heat before Milan Cortina
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
19:39
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
09:33
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after worlds gold

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_livmunpreview_251018.jpg
01:55
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
nbc_pl_nbapromo_251018.jpg
01:13
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251018.jpg
02:00
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham
nbc_pl_yatesintv_251018.jpg
04:00
Yates reacts to Nottingham Forest sacking Ange
nbc_cfb_cignetticontract_251018.jpg
03:12
Breaking down Cignetti’s massive extension
nbc_pl_fularspostgamev2_251018.jpg
06:15
Arsenal’s defending proves too much for Fulham
nbc_golf_stormking_251018.jpg
04:47
Gang discusses Storm King Match Play Invitational
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251018.jpg
01:25
Trossard nets Arsenal’s opener against Fulham
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_251018.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_matetahattrick_251018.jpg
01:31
Mateta’s hat-trick for Palace against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cpbou_251018.jpg
15:58
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 8
nbc_pl_sunwolhl_251018.jpg
11:40
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Wolves Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_leedsburnley_251018.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Leeds United Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_mceve_251018.jpg
10:15
Extended HLs: Man City v. Everton Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_mcevepostgame_251018.jpg
01:51
Haaland continues incredible goal-scoring form
nbc_pl_crythirdgoal_251018.jpg
03:03
Mateta’s hat-trick brings Palace level at 3-3
nbc_pl_bouthirdgoal_251018.jpg
01:52
Christie stuns Palace to give Bournemouth 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_sungaol2_251018.jpg
01:15
Krejci’s own goal gives Sunderland 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhasecondgoal_251018.jpg
02:13
Welbeck powers Brighton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newfirstgoal_251018.jpg
01:31
Woltemade’s cheeky finish brings Newcastle level
nbc_pl_bursecondgoal_251018.jpg
01:40
Tchaouna’s worldie doubles Burnley’s lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_crysecondgoal_251018_copy.jpg
02:08
Mateta’s brace brings Palace level with Cherries
nbc_pl_cryfirstgoal_251018_copy.jpg
02:43
Mateta pulls one back for Palace v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcisecondgoal_251018.jpg
01:39
Haaland’s brace gives Man City 2-0 lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_mcifirstgoal_251018_(1)_copy.jpg
01:36
Haaland heads Man City 1-0 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_bhafirstgoal_251018.jpg
01:28
Welbeck chips Pope to give Brighton lead
nbc_pl_bousecondgoal_251018.jpg
01:41
Kroupi’s brace doubles Bournemouth’s lead
nbc_pl_burfirstgoal_251018.jpg
01:29
Ugochukwu’s header puts Burnley in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251017.jpg
01:50
Mukiele tucks away Sunderland’s opener v. Wolves