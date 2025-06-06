 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
Kate Douglass, Lilly King go 1-2 in King’s last race in a U.S. pool at swimming nationals
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
WMX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Start.JPG
Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) Round 3 moved to Saturday in Thunder Valley, broadcast on Peacock
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606.jpg
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
Kate Douglass, Lilly King go 1-2 in King’s last race in a U.S. pool at swimming nationals
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
WMX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Start.JPG
Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) Round 3 moved to Saturday in Thunder Valley, broadcast on Peacock
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606.jpg
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke

June 6, 2025 07:48 PM
Kate Douglass outduels Lilly King to claim victory in the women's 100m breaststroke at the U.S. Swimming National Championships with a time of 1:05.79.

Related Videos

oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
08:22
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606.jpg
06:18
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
08:31
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle
oly_swwbk_katharineberkoff_250605.jpg
05:14
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_lillyking_250605.jpg
05:07
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
oly_swm100bu_shainecasas_250605.jpg
04:48
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
GretchenWalsh.jpg
06:23
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
oly_swm400im_bobbyfinke_250605.jpg
09:11
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals
oly_sww50bu_gretchenwalsh_250604.jpg
05:08
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
oly_sww200bk_clairecurzan_250604.jpg
06:55
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
oly_sww200br_katedouglass_250604.jpg
06:34
Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_250604.jpg
06:30
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free
oly_sww200f_claireweinstein_250604.jpg
07:00
Weinstein tops Ledecky in 200m free at nationals
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
oly_swm1500f_uschampionships_bobbyfinke_250603.jpg
19:46
Finke outclasses field in men’s 1500m free in Indy
KTThumbSwapper.jpg
14:22
Ledecky sets scintillating time in 800m freestyle
oly_swm100f_uschampionships_jackalexy_250603.jpg
05:41
Alexy smokes the competition in 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_uschampionships_torrihuske_250603.jpg
05:37
Huske outduels Walsh in 100m free at U.S. Champs
oly_swm200bu_uschampionships_lucaurlando_250603.jpg
06:48
Urlando edges Foster in 200m fly at nationals
thumbnailcarolinewithoutlogo.jpg
07:22
Bricker starts nationals with surprise in 200m fly
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
oly_atw100_jamaicawin_250601.jpg
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
cunningham_gst.jpg
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
bassitt_raw.jpg
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
para_ihom_usacanadagold_250531.jpg
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
oly_atw110h_ackeranugent_250531.jpg
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd2_250606.jpg
05:53
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_championshl_250606.jpg
01:53
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_11thhole_250606.jpg
05:21
‘Absolute carnage’ at RBC Canadian Open’s No. 11
rorystruggles.jpg
07:03
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
nbc_golf_gc_rorysound_250606.jpg
04:17
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
09:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
02:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
01:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
nbc_roto_lindorinjury_250606.jpg
01:35
Fantasy impact of Mets SS Lindor breaking his toe
nbc_roto_aaronnola_250606.jpg
01:15
Nola suffers setback in return from ankle injury
nbc_roto_bateman_250606.jpg
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
nbc_roto_raiselinglesias_250606.jpg
01:26
Iglesias’ 2025 struggles continue with Braves
nbc_roto_metcalf_250606.jpg
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_250606.jpg
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_250606.jpg
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
defrosted.jpg
04:33
Palmer goals that get increasingly colder
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsreax_250606.jpg
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
sotometsrockieshomerunbetting.jpg
01:08
Bet on Soto, Mets to win over 95.5 games this year
nbc_bte_okcindgame2_250606.jpg
01:51
Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2
nbc_roto_steelersplayoffs_250606.jpg
02:42
Steelers still unlikely for playoffs with Rodgers
nbc_roto_belmont_250606.jpg
01:21
Expect strong performance from Baeza at Saratoga
nbc_roto_fowfinal_250606.jpg
02:04
Gauff is a ‘live underdog’ against Sabalenka
nbc_roto_indokcgm2_250606.jpg
02:41
Thunder in big trouble after Game 1 loss to Pacers
nbc_dps_albertbreer_250606.jpg
13:22
Steelers’ Rodgers signing a ‘swing for the fences’
nbc_dps_pacersbeatthunder_250606.jpg
11:15
Patrick: Thunder had ‘no urgency’ to seal Game 1
nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
20:18
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
03:01
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets