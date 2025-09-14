 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
What drivers said at Bristol after Cup win by Christopher Bell
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Christopher Bell wins Bristol on late restart, completes first-round sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing
Kroger Queen City Championship Presented By P&G 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hull leads by one over Jeeno Thitikul at Kroger Queen City Championship

Top Clips

nbc_ncaaf_michiganwm_250913.jpg
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jepchirchir battles Assefa in thrilling marathon

September 13, 2025 09:14 PM
Peres Jepchirchir and Tigist Assefa locked horns in the women's marathon that saw the two race neck-and-neck in a sprint to the finish at the 2025 World Athletic Championships.

Related Videos

oly_atmxr_worlds_final_250913.jpg
10:47
U.S. sets championship record for mixed 4x400 gold
oly_atmsp_worlds_final_250913.jpg
11:41
Crouser makes history with shot put world title
oly_atw10k_worlds_beatricechebet_250913.jpg
08:57
Chebet pulls away for 10,000m world title in Tokyo
oly_atm100_worlds_kennybednarekheatv2_250913.jpg
04:26
Bednarek advances to 100m semis with heat win
oly_atm100_worlds_noahlylesheat_250913.jpg
04:41
Lyles turns it on for 100m heat win, reaches semis
oly_atm100_worlds_kishanethompsonheat_250913.jpg
03:22
Thompson victorious in men’s 100m heat at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_julienalfredheat_250913.jpg
04:17
Alfred qualifies for 100m semis with top time
oly_atw100_worlds_fraserpryceheat_250913.jpg
03:26
Fraser-Pryce qualifies for 100m semis at worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_shacarriheat_250913.jpg
04:02
Richardson runs season’s best to win 100m heat
oly_atwlj_worlds_taraqualifier_250913.jpg
01:51
Davis-Woodhall tops long jump qualifying at worlds
oly_atw100_jeffersonwoodenworlds_250913.jpg
04:14
Jefferson-Wooden third-fastest in 100m heats
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
oly_at_worlds_fullpreviewv2.jpg
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
oly_xx_chasinggold_paraessayv2.jpg
02:47
Fifty years of Winter Paralympics ahead of Milan

Latest Clips

nbc_ncaaf_michiganwm_250913.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250913.jpg
47
Elko: A&M took the ‘next step’ in win vs. ND
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_cfb_tamu4thdowntd_250913.jpg
02:08
Boerkircher brings in game-winner for Texas A&M
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
jeremiahsmithcompvsou-250913.jpg
02:42
HLs: Smith goes for 153 yards and two TDs vs. Ohio
nbc_cfb_tdbadkick_250913.jpg
01:45
Love gives Notre Dame the late lead vs. Texas A&M
OhioStateOhioMPX.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Ohio State knocks off Ohio
nbc_cfb_smith_intrv_250913.jpg
43
Smith well connected with QB Sayin
nbc_cfb_day_intrv_250913.jpg
01:13
Day: Ohio State ‘responded well’ against Ohio
Price_thumb.jpg
50
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
01:40
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
nbc_cfb_ohiost_jsmith_td4_250913.jpg
59
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
nbc_cfb_ugareaxv2_250913.jpg
01:49
Is Georgia the ‘king of the SEC’ through Week 3?
nbc_smx_vialleintv_250913.jpg
37
Vialle’s St. Louis ride was ‘black and white’
nbc_smx_thrasherintv_250913.jpg
01:13
Thrasher back on 250 podium in St. Louis
nbc_smx_schimodaintv_250913.jpg
54
Shimoda had ‘just enough’ in St. Louis
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td2_jsmith_250913.jpg
58
Smith snatches the deep ball for an OSU TD
nbc_cfb_mosstd_250913.jpg
01:12
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
01:22
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_250913.jpg
30
Hendricks powers his way to Ohio’s first TD
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250913.jpg
58
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_tamutd2_250913.jpg
01:20
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown