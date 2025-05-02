 Skip navigation
Black Desert Championship 2025 - Round One
Haeran Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn put major heartache behind them with great starts in Utah
TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 1
Katie Ledecky swims another historic time at Tyr Pro Series, turning back the clock
10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 – Stage 8
How to watch 2025 La Vuelta Femenina: schedule, start times, live stream info, route map

nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_cjcuprd1hl_250501.jpg
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250501.jpg
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Smith edges Shackell, wins 200m butterfly

May 1, 2025 10:16 PM
Minnesota native Regan Smith won the 200m butterfly at a Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale Thursday night with a time of 2:05:38, holding off Alex Shackell and Audrey Derivaux.

oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250501.jpg
08:52
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years
oly_sww100f_gretchenwalsh_250501.jpg
05:16
Walsh wins 100m freestyle in Fort Lauderdale
oly_sbmss_gerardPYEgold.jpg
03:06
Gerard wins gold in snowboard slopestyle in 2018
oly_ga_bileslaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:49
Biles wins Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
oly_at_mondolaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:38
Duplantis wins Laureus Sportsman of the Year award
oly_figstaking_pairsfreeskatev4_250419.jpg
07:40
Efimova, Mitrofanov contribute to U.S. title
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
05:15
Liu wins women’s free skate at World Team Trophy
oly_fsmen_wtt_usamalininfs_250418.jpg
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
oly_fswom_wtt_sakamoto_250417.jpg
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
oly_fswom_wtt_liushort_250417.jpg
06:14
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
oly_fsmen_wtt_brownshort_250417.jpg
06:22
Brown’s short program lands him in third
oly_fsmen_wtt_malininshort_250417.jpg
06:30
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
oly_dvmsp_hedbergtylerdivingworlds_250414.jpg
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
oly_fswom_worlds_liugold_cinematic.jpg
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
oly_swm50bu_groussetwin_250404.jpg
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
oly_fsmen_worlds_cinematicrecap_250403.jpg
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
oly_ihmen_ovechkingoalscomp_final.jpg
07:34
All of Ovechkin’s goals from the Olympics

nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
05:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_cjcuprd1hl_250501.jpg
09:43
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiesitdownintv_250501.jpg
01:44
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250501.jpg
04:23
Inside the numbers of Sexton vs. Webb, 250 West
nbc_smx_lawrencesintv_250501.jpg
04:28
Lawrence brothers ‘putting in the work’
nbc_horse_luxorcafepreviewv4_250501.jpg
01:47
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Luxor Cafe
nbc_horse_publisherpreviewv2_250501.jpg
01:21
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Publisher
nbc_horse_eastavenuepreview_250501.jpg
01:12
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: East Avenue
nbc_horse_burnhamsquarepreview_250501.jpg
01:30
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Burnham Square
nbc_horse_oakspreview_250501.jpg
01:40
Tenma could be gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks winner
nbc_horse_flyingmowhawkpreview_250501.jpg
01:26
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Flying Mohawk
nbc_horse_journalismpreview_250501.jpg
01:45
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Journalism
nbc_horse_admiredaytonapreview_250501.jpg
01:15
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Admire Daytona
nbc_horse_finalgambitpreview_250501.jpg
01:41
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Final Gambit
nbc_horse_neoequospreview_250501.jpg
01:52
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Neoequos
nbc_pl_update_250501.jpg
03:21
PL Update: Brentford stun Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250501.jpg
02:47
Nuno: Forest had ‘a bad night’ against Brentford
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_250501.jpg
14:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
nbc_horse_americanpromisepreview_250501.jpg
01:51
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: American Promise
nbc_nas_fancamdega_250501.jpg
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
nbc_pl_nfbrepostgame_250501.jpg
04:17
Nottingham Forest ‘didn’t turn up’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_nfbre_250501.jpg
09:28
Extended HLs: Forest v. Brentford Matchweek 34
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250501.jpg
01:28
Wissa chips Brentford 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250501.jpg
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250501.jpg
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250501.jpg
01:00
Schade tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Forest
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_berry_lastcallv2_250501.jpg
01:38
American Promise is worth betting on to win Derby