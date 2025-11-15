 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Alabama
No. 11 Oklahoma delivers defensive gem and upsets No. 4 Alabama 23-21 in Tuscaloosa
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
Linn Grant leads Jennifer Kupcho by one entering final round of The Annika
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Fernando Mendoza throws 4 TDs to lead No. 2 Indiana over Wisconsin 31-7

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oudefalabama_251115.jpg
Where does Alabama now fit in CFP picture?
nbc_golf_pgac_charlesschwabrd3hl_251115.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
usmnt_2_raw.jpg
Falogun fires USMNT ahead of Paraguay 2-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Alabama
No. 11 Oklahoma delivers defensive gem and upsets No. 4 Alabama 23-21 in Tuscaloosa
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
Linn Grant leads Jennifer Kupcho by one entering final round of The Annika
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Fernando Mendoza throws 4 TDs to lead No. 2 Indiana over Wisconsin 31-7

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oudefalabama_251115.jpg
Where does Alabama now fit in CFP picture?
nbc_golf_pgac_charlesschwabrd3hl_251115.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
usmnt_2_raw.jpg
Falogun fires USMNT ahead of Paraguay 2-1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Team Dwyer/Emt sweeps Team Ricker/Samsa

November 15, 2025 03:50 PM
Team Dwyer/Emt defeated Team Ricker/Samsa to qualify for the 2026 Milan/Cortina Winter Paralympics in wheelchair mixed doubles curling after sweeping the first two matches.

Related Videos

Oly_ssm500_stolzwin_251115_V2.jpg
03:20
Jordan Stolz speeds to 500m win in Salt Lake City
Oly_ssm1500_slc_stolzwin_251115.jpg
03:58
Jordan Stolz clinches third gold at World Cup open
oly_cuwom_trailspeterson_251115.jpg
09:44
Team Peterson wins series vs. Cousins at Trials
oly_ssm1000_stolzwin_251114.jpg
02:10
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at World Cup open
oly_cumen_milantrialsvod_251114.jpg
12:45
Team Casper grabs Game 1 vs. Team Shuster
loubineaud_wr_251114_raw.jpg
07:52
Loubineaud dashes to dominant 5000m world record
dawson_5000m_ar_251114.jpg
07:29
Dawson breaks his own 5000m American record in SLC
oly_cuwom_finalsgame1_251114.jpg
08:38
Team Peterson surges by Cousins at curling Trials
para_cumix_trials_game1_251114.jpg
06:23
Dwyer/Emt move closer to Paralympic qualification
oly_frmhp_wiselookback_final.jpg
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
oly_sbwss_zsslookback_FINAL.jpg
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
Oly_gtm_padillaroutine_251109.jpg
03:19
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
oly_fsmen_japan_kagiyamafree_251108.jpg
09:25
Kagiyama’s free skate wins 4th NHK Trophy title
oly_fswom_japan_sakamoto_251107.jpg
07:29
Sakamoto takes commanding lead at NHK Trophy
oly_cu_wickedpromo.jpg
30
Curlers Thiesse and Dropkin spellbound by Erivo
oly_fs_liuwickedpromo.jpg
29
Liu defies gravity in ‘Wicked’ winter wonderland
oly_fsmen_malininfreeskatewin_251102.jpg
08:16
Malinin records highest free skate score ever
levito.jpg
08:16
Levito finishes second at Skate Canada
figs_for_mpx.jpg
08:27
Tennell claims fourth at Skate Canada after free
oly_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251101.jpg
05:22
Malinin dominates short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_levito_251031.jpg
05:44
Levito in 2nd after short program at Skate Canada
oly_fswom_canada_tennell_251031.jpg
06:00
Tennell shines in short program in Saskatchewan
coynehh.jpg
02:25
Hometown Hopefuls: Back to Kendall Coyne Schofield
oly_asmgs_soelden_odermatt_251026.jpg
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_oudefalabama_251115.jpg
02:04
Where does Alabama now fit in CFP picture?
nbc_golf_pgac_charlesschwabrd3hl_251115.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
usmnt_2_raw.jpg
01:27
Falogun fires USMNT ahead of Paraguay 2-1
nbc_usmnt_pargoal1_251115.jpg
01:02
Arce buries header to move Paraguay level
nbc_usmnt_usagoal1_251115.jpg
01:25
Reyna heads Arfsten’s pass in for USMNT lead
kiyan.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
nbc_wcbb_umichundhl_251115.jpg
04:33
Highlights: Michigan dominates Notre Dame
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
nbc_nba_buzzwilliamsint_251115.jpg
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
nbc_nba_mannixhit_251115.jpg
02:55
Unpacking Pelicans’ decision to fire HC Green
nbc_golf_lpgaannikard3_251115.jpg
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
nbc_cbb_pennstvlasalle_251115.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
nbc_cbb_clemson_gt_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
nbc_fnia_hutchinson_251115.jpg
07:07
Hutchinson: Practicing hard ‘required’ for Lions
nbc_rugby_engvnz_251115.jpg
15:25
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: ENG 33, NZ 19
nbc_golf_dpwtchamprd3hl_251115.jpg
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_nba_dallac_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
nbc_nba_gswvssas_251114.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_251114.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_arizplayerintv_251114.jpg
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_lloydintv_251114.jpg
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
nbc_nba_magicnets_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic defeat Nets, extend win streak
usc_mpx.jpg
04:56
Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State
nbc_nba_chavsmil_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks take down Hornets in OT
nbc_nba_sacvsmil_251114.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Edwards shines for MIN in win vs. SAC
nbc_cbb_freshmenreportv2_251114.jpg
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?