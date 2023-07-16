 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Much at stake for NASCAR Cup drivers at New Hampshire on Monday
Josh Donaldson
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf
Rowdy Tellez
Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez has surgery after hurting finger in accident, out 4 more weeks

nbc_golf_stephcurrytrophy_230716.jpg
Curry ‘always dreamt’ of winning on an 18th hole
nbc_indy_torontohl_230716.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar Series Honda Indy Toronto
nbc_golf_mahomeskelceintv_230716.jpg
Mahomes ‘getting too old’ to hang out with Kelce

Palou battles through front-wing issues in Toronto

July 16, 2023 04:14 PM
Alex Palou recaps an "eventful race" following a second-place result in Toronto after gaining 13 positions despite fighting against a partially-broken front wing.