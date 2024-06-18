 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 14
U.S. Olympic men’s water polo roster announced for Paris Games
MotoAmerica Talen Cup KTM bike.JPG
MotoGP adds a new rung to the ladder with the MotoAmerica Talent Cup
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_615race_240618.jpg
Bellocio powers to Copper Horse Handicap win
nbc_horse_ra_540race_240618.jpg
Israr claims victory in Wolferton Stakes
oly24_swm100f_trials_dresselheat_240618.jpg
Alexy tops Dressel in 100m freestyle prelim heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Water Polo - Day 14
U.S. Olympic men’s water polo roster announced for Paris Games
MotoAmerica Talen Cup KTM bike.JPG
MotoGP adds a new rung to the ladder with the MotoAmerica Talent Cup
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_615race_240618.jpg
Bellocio powers to Copper Horse Handicap win
nbc_horse_ra_540race_240618.jpg
Israr claims victory in Wolferton Stakes
oly24_swm100f_trials_dresselheat_240618.jpg
Alexy tops Dressel in 100m freestyle prelim heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pledgeofallegiance holds on to win Ascot Stakes

June 18, 2024 12:33 PM
Pledgeofallegiance races to the front of the field and hangs on to win the Ascot Stakes at the 2024 Royal Ascot.