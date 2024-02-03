 Skip navigation
Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets
Basketball Pickups: Scoot Henderson surging at right time
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Iowa
Tony Perkins’s 20 points help Iowa hold off Ohio State, 79-77
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
AT&T Pebble Beach: Tee times, groupings for Round 3

Top Clips

nbc_hockey_msundhlv2_240202.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame downs Michigan State 4-1
nbc_golf_gc_celebhl_240202.jpg
Best celebrity moments at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
nbc_golf_gc_abergrd2_240202.jpg
Simplicity is key to Aberg’s success on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Plessinger recalls road from heartbreak to victory

February 2, 2024 11:35 PM
Aaron Plessinger recounts his gutting loss in Detroit last year and how he regained his form, culminating in a thrilling win in 2024.