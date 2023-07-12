 Skip navigation
The 2023 ESPYS - Show
Mikaela Shiffrin is second skier to win ESPY for best athlete
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301

NASCAR weekend schedule at New Hampshire
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
2024 Top 300 Overall
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,
  • Matthew Pouliot
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_alwestaleast_230712.jpg
Breaking down winner odds in AL West, AL East
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Is Alcaraz ready to defeat Djokovic head-to-head?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Can De La Cruz catch Carroll for NL ROY?

July 12, 2023 04:43 PM
Vaughn Dalzell joins Bet the EDGE to break down the NL OROY race between Corbin Carroll and Elly De La Cruz and how much closer they expect the gap between the two to close.