Packers' LaFleur could be a smart COY futures bet

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Caster Semenya wins appeal to human rights court, testosterone rules still in place
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Steve Angeli, sophomore quarterback, competing for the backup role
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
Top Clips
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Caster Semenya wins appeal to human rights court, testosterone rules still in place
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Steve Angeli, sophomore quarterback, competing for the backup role
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
Top Clips
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Packers' LaFleur could be a smart COY futures bet
July 10, 2023 04:31 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the best ways to bet on the Green Bay Packers in 2023, including value in awards markets and more on Bet the EDGE.
Close Ad