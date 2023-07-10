 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya wins appeal to human rights court, testosterone rules still in place
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Steve Angeli, sophomore quarterback, competing for the backup role
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins Home Run Derby
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya wins appeal to human rights court, testosterone rules still in place
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Steve Angeli, sophomore quarterback, competing for the backup role
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins Home Run Derby
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Packers' LaFleur could be a smart COY futures bet

July 10, 2023 04:31 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the best ways to bet on the Green Bay Packers in 2023, including value in awards markets and more on Bet the EDGE.