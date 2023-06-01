Watch Now
French Open Day 6 Best Bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick present their wake n cash bets for Day 6 of the French Open, eyeing Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets and Elise Mertens on the women's side.
