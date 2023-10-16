Watch Now
Are 49ers, Eagles first losses causes for concern?
The last two undefeated teams in the NFL are undefeated no longer, with the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles falling to the New York Jets. Is either loss particularly worrying?
Up Next
Lions ‘just get it done,’ belong among NFL’s best
Lions 'just get it done,' belong among NFL's best
The Detroit Lions continue to get the job done wherever, whenever, against whomever -- and belong among the elite teams in the NFL, Michael Smith and Michael Holley argue. Will they emerge atop the NFC?
Time for Belichick, Patriots split might be near
Time for Belichick, Patriots split might be near
Michael Holley and Michael Smith assess what the future could hold for a Bill Belichick - New England Patriots situation that doesn't look like it'll improve anytime soon.
Hill the NFL’s top WR as he continues MVP chase?
Hill the NFL's top WR as he continues MVP chase?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith heap praise upon Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's off to an incredible start through Week 6 and is firmly in the conversation for NFL MVP.
Jets upset over Eagles continues upward trajectory
Jets upset over Eagles continues upward trajectory
The New York Jets are feeling good after upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 and receiving encouraging signs from Zach Wilson and the offense in recent weeks.
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby play a game of love/hate with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and discuss whether or not they should be getting more love around the NFL.
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations
Natalie: 'Disgusted' by Miles Bridges allegations
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Miles Bridges' latest arrest and why he shouldn't be allowed to play in the NBA anymore.
Aces crush Liberty in Game 2 of WNBA Finals
Aces crush Liberty in Game 2 of WNBA Finals
The Committee Sports Group's Lauren Dreher joins Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby on Brother From Another to discuss the Las Vegas Aces blowing out the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
Slow down with the Kelce-Swift love life coverage
Slow down with the Kelce-Swift love life coverage
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss why it's time to cool it with the coverage of the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift love life.
Chiefs continue to win without explosive offense
Chiefs continue to win without explosive offense
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby recap the Chiefs win on Thursday Night Football, how they continue to achieve victory despite the offense sputtering at times and who is to blame for Denver's woes.
Wilson is ‘far from the problem’ for the Broncos
Wilson is 'far from the problem' for the Broncos
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Lawrence Jackson preview the Chiefs facing the Broncos on TNF and why Russell Wilson is "far from the problem" despite Denver only having one win through five games.
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings’ Cousins
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings' Cousins
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Lawrence Jackson debate the top trade destinations for Kirk Cousins or if the Vikings' QB is best suited to ride the rest of the season in Minnesota.
Eagles should not be slighted any less than 49ers
Eagles should not be slighted any less than 49ers
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Lawrence Jackson discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles are being wrongly overlooked in comparison to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC, remaining undefeated despite a slower start.