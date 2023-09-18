 Skip navigation
Syndication: USA TODAY
Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor
Kim_Tom_1920_Driver.jpg
DFS Dish: Cazoo Open de France
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 3: Tank Dell Breakout

nbc_cfb_bettingpreview_230918.jpg
Washington State looking good for bettors
nbc_bfa_mahomesandchiefsv2_230918.jpg
Chiefs entering transition phase with Mahomes, WRs
nbc_pl_update_230918.jpg
PL Update: Forest battles to draw against Burnley

Watch Now

Are Cowboys the NFL's best team through two weeks?

September 18, 2023 04:22 PM
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson join Brother From Another to break down the Dallas Cowboys' impressive start to the year and if they are the best team in the NFL through two weeks.
nbc_bfa_mahomesandchiefsv2_230918.jpg
7:09
Chiefs entering transition phase with Mahomes, WRs
nbc_bfa_tua_230918.jpg
2:11
Tua took what the Patriots defense gave him in win
nbc_bfa_burrowconcerns_230918.jpg
3:20
Bengals are ‘at a crossroads’ amid Burrow’s injury
nbc_bfa_deionsandersv2_230918.jpg
4:59
Smith: Nobody has a brand like Sanders in Colorado
nbc_bfa_commanders_230918.jpg
2:59
Belief in Howell, Commanders after 2-0 start?
nbc_bfa_bakermayfield_230918.jpg
5:15
Mayfield a ‘different, humble guy’ in Tampa Bay
nbc_bfa_0and2teams_230918.jpg
11:25
Which 0-2 team is the biggest cause for concern?
nbc_bfa_suns_230915.jpg
9:00
WNBA MVP voting choice ‘a matter of philosophy’
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglespart2_230915.jpg
3:36
Mattison receives racist DMs after Thursday game
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglespart1_230915.jpg
11:12
Eagles hammer Vikings with run game
nbc_bfa_kevinporter_230915.jpg
17:11
Teams must punish players for domestic violence
nbc_bfa_joshallen_230915.jpg
4:46
Should Allen still be considered a top-five QB?
