Are the Ravens the best team in the NFL?
Reeta Hubbard and Connor Rogers weigh in on whether the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL, with Lamar Jackson among the MVP frontrunners and the team's defense stifling opponents week in and week out.
What happens to Michigan, Harbaugh amid scandal?
What happens to Michigan, Harbaugh amid scandal?
Connor Rogers and Reeta Hubbard agree that the Big Ten will likely drag out Jim Harbaugh's and the Michigan Wolverines' punishment for stealing signals, as the conference has too much to lose in the 2023-24 season.
Jets' failure to add backup QB may cost the season
Jets' failure to add backup QB may cost the season
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Connor Rogers discuss the New York Jets potentially costing themselves the season -- despite a potential Aaron Rodgers return -- by failing to add a quarterback in place of Zach Wilson.
Unpacking Williams' crying after USC's loss
Unpacking Williams' crying after USC's loss
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard react to Caleb Williams' crying in the stands to his mother following his USC Trojans' loss to Washington on Saturday.
How can Cowboys 'bridge the gap' with NFL's best?
How can Cowboys 'bridge the gap' with NFL's best?
Mike Jones, Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and debate where the team ranks among the NFL's top contenders through Week 9.
Jones: Rodgers 'loves' the attention with the Jets
Jones: Rodgers 'loves' the attention with the Jets
Mike Jones joins Brother From Another to discuss Zach Wilson's performance against the Los Angeles Chargers and why Aaron Rodgers might be getting too much attention amid his recovery from a torn Achilles.
Holley: Lakers not a Finals contender with Davis
Holley: Lakers not a Finals contender with Davis
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss react to Anthony Davis' recent hip injury and question the eight-time All-Star's reliability throughout an 82-game NBA season.
Was adding Harden the wrong move for the Clippers?
Was adding Harden the wrong move for the Clippers?
Michael Holley and Ashley Nicole Moss break down James Harden's debut with the Los Angeles Clippers and why the team may run into trouble later in the season.
Stroud proving skeptics wrong with performances
Stroud proving skeptics wrong with performances
Michael Smith and Michael Holley praise C.J. Stroud for his impressive start in the NFL and talk about where he stands among the league's quarterbacks.
Cowboys continue to fall short in big moments
Cowboys continue to fall short in big moments
The Cowboys may have played well against division rival Philadelphia, but Michael Smith isn't surprised that they fell once again when they had a chance to make a big statement.
Dobbs brilliant, inspiring in win against Falcons
Dobbs brilliant, inspiring in win against Falcons
Joshua Dobbs came off the bench after being freshly traded to the Minnesota Vikings to get the win and Michael Holley and Michael Smith can't stop themselves from singing his praises
Davis needs to give Pierce time to prove himself
Davis needs to give Pierce time to prove himself
Antonio Pierce has injected new life into Las Vegas with a big win against the New York Giants and Michael Smith and Michael Holley hopes owner Mark Davis will give him a chance to stick around.