Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby play a game of love/hate with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and discuss whether or not they should be getting more love around the NFL.
Natalie: ‘Disgusted’ by Miles Bridges allegations
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Miles Bridges' latest arrest and why he shouldn't be allowed to play in the NBA anymore.
Aces crush Liberty in Game 2 of WNBA Finals
The Committee Sports Group's Lauren Dreher joins Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby on Brother From Another to discuss the Las Vegas Aces blowing out the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
Slow down with the Kelce-Swift love life coverage
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss why it's time to cool it with the coverage of the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift love life.
Chiefs extend winning streak vs. Broncos
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby recap the Kansas City Chiefs pushing their winning streak over the Denver Broncos to 16 games after their victory on Thursday Night Football.
Wilson is ‘far from the problem’ for the Broncos
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Lawrence Jackson preview the Chiefs facing the Broncos on TNF and why Russell Wilson is "far from the problem" despite Denver only having one win through five games.
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings’ Cousins
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Lawrence Jackson debate the top trade destinations for Kirk Cousins or if the Vikings' QB is best suited to ride the rest of the season in Minnesota.
Eagles should not be slighted any less than 49ers
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Lawrence Jackson discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles are being wrongly overlooked in comparison to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC, remaining undefeated despite a slower start.
Wilson showing why WNBA MVP voting is a ‘joke’
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Natalie react to the Las Vegas Aces continued dominance over the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals and how A'j Wilson's next-level play shows why the MVP voting system is a "joke."
Warriors a title contender, contrary to NBA GMs?
NBA general managers are not confident in the Warriors' title chances. Steve Kerr doesn't care, and Michael Holley and Mike Hill are also brushing aside the lack of love for Golden State.
Sanders ‘one-of-a-kind entity’ in college football
Michael Holley and Mike Hill say Deion Sanders' frustration on Saturday is just another example of his winning mentality and argue that Coach Prime is a much-needed presence in the college football landscape.
Hill: NE’s struggles sans Brady exposing Belichick
Tom Brady insists the New England Patriots' struggles aren't solely the fault of Bill Belichick -- but Mike Hill and Connor Rogers think this season has exposed the head coach in the absence of his former quarterback.