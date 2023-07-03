Watch Now
Assessing Harden's potential landing spots
Sam Amick joins Brother From Another to give his prospective on James Harden's options away from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Up Next
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
Natalie joins Michael Smith and Michael Holley to discuss the most underrated moves in NBA free agency so far.
Washburn names a dark-horse team for Lillard
Washburn names a dark-horse team for Lillard
Gary Washburn explains while Damian Lillard to the Utah Jazz isn't the most likely outcome to happen, it shouldn't be ruled out entirely.
Are the Celtics still looking for an upgrade?
Are the Celtics still looking for an upgrade?
Gary Washburn joins Brother From Another to detail Grant Williams' free agency journey so far and predicts if Williams will re-sign with the Boston Celtics.
How messy could Lillard’s departure get?
How messy could Lillard's departure get?
Sam Amick joins Brother From Another to break down Damian Lillard's current status with the Portland Trailblazers and explains how things could potentially play out.
Is Lillard feeling pressured to chase rings?
Is Lillard feeling pressured to chase rings?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate over Damian Lillard's reasons to request a trade out of Portland and predict what might happen next.
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
'What's the truth' around Ball injury?
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to analyze the recent news that Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023 NBA season and outlines Ball's potential future career choices.
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker analyze how NBC Sports Washington's rebranding as Monumental Sports Network, plus Monumental Sports & Entertainment's investment into D.C. sports, impacts the Mystics.
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Zena Keita and The Athletic's Marcus Thompson join Ladies First Fridays to react to the Warriors landing Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole and what the trade means for both teams.
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Should Hornets have drafted a 'drama-free' player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
'A decision needs to be made' on Lillard
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the Portland Trail Blazers electing to draft Scoot Henderson with the 3rd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and what that means for Damian Lillard's future with the organization.
Were NBA draft, Wembanyama pick anticlimactic?
Were NBA draft, Wembanyama pick anticlimactic?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson break down Victor Wembanyama's No. 1 overall selection, his fit with Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs and the reception to the Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller pick at No. 2.
Does reported CP3 trade signal return of Green?
Does reported CP3 trade signal return of Green?
Kurt Helin joins the program and says the reported Chris Paul trade to the Warriors is a sign that Golden State is "all in" for one more year at least, and could also be the first step toward Draymond Green's return.