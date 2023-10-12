Watch Now
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings' Cousins
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Lawrence Jackson debate the top trade destinations for Kirk Cousins or if the Vikings' QB is best suited to ride the rest of the season in Minnesota.
Eagles should not be slighted any less than 49ers
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Lawrence Jackson discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles are being wrongly overlooked in comparison to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC, remaining undefeated despite a slower start.
Wilson showing why WNBA MVP voting is a ‘joke’
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Natalie react to the Las Vegas Aces continued dominance over the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals and how A'j Wilson's next-level play shows why the MVP voting system is a "joke."
Warriors a title contender, contrary to NBA GMs?
NBA general managers are not confident in the Warriors' title chances. Steve Kerr doesn't care, and Michael Holley and Mike Hill are also brushing aside the lack of love for Golden State.
Sanders ‘one-of-a-kind entity’ in college football
Michael Holley and Mike Hill say Deion Sanders' frustration on Saturday is just another example of his winning mentality and argue that Coach Prime is a much-needed presence in the college football landscape.
Hill: NE’s struggles sans Brady exposing Belichick
Tom Brady insists the New England Patriots' struggles aren't solely the fault of Bill Belichick -- but Mike Hill and Connor Rogers think this season has exposed the head coach in the absence of his former quarterback.
Future bleak for the ‘embarrassment’ Giants
The New York Giants' woeful offensive line is contributing to an awful start to the 2023 season, and as Michael Holley, Mike Hill and Connor Rogers discuss, the future doesn't look much brighter.
Moods: Broncos full of ‘wasted potential’
Michael Holley and Liv Moods debate over the state of the Denver Broncos and break down the team's biggest problems following a 1-4 start to the season.
Moods: Sanders, Colorado need to ‘win with grace’
Liv Moods explains to Michael Holley why Shedeur Sanders and Colorado need to reevaluate the way they handle victories.
Which teams can challenge the Nuggets?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods take a deep dive into Anthony Davis' comments about the Denver Nuggets, and assess the potential threats to a Nuggets repeat.
Is Belichick’s legacy tarnished by 2023 season?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods explain why Bill Belichick's coaching legacy should not be impacted by the lackluster play of his team in 2023, highlighted by Mac Jones' struggles this season.
Cowboys enter season-defining stretch
Ashley Nicole Moss joins Brother From Another to share her thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers and explain why the season is far from over for Dallas.