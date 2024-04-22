Watch Now
Assessing where top three WRs will land
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to explain that the Arizona Cardinals are in the best position in the draft because they will have their pick of elite wide receivers.
Who won opening weekend of NBA playoffs?
Following Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain why Damian Lillard deserves credit for his performance for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the "Anthony Edwards experience," and how fun he is to watch, particularly when he chirps at veteran NBA stars.
Concerns surrounding top four QB prospects
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss the drawbacks of the top-four QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.
Why Commanders should pick QB Daniels at No. 2
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to explain why he expects the Washington Commanders to select Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Assessing potential star WR trades pre-draft
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss whether star wide receivers around the league, including Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins could be traded before the 2024 NFL Draft.
Could the Broncos move up from No. 12 in draft?
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss the Denver Broncos, who have the No. 12 overall pick, potentially moving up to the No. 3 spot to try to select a QB.
What to expect from the Patriots at No. 3
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate what the New England Patriots will do with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and why both believe the team will select a QB.
Rivers, Giannis have a lot at stake against Pacers
Now 16 seasons since his last NBA title, Brother From Another explores what narratives could form if Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks fall to the Indiana Pacers in the first round.
Michigan football placed on probation, fined
Michael Holley and Vinnie Goodwill react to the NCAA's decision to put the Michigan Wolverines football program on probation, where the school also received fines for violating recruiting rules.
76ers should be ‘formidable’ vs. Heat in play-in
Michael Holley says this season's iteration of the 76ers deserves more "respect" compared to their recent rosters ahead of Wednesday's play-in clash with the Miami Heat.
Holley: Warriors dynasty is ‘officially over’
Brother From Another explains why the Golden State Warriors dominant run is “officially over” after elimination in the play-in tournament, where Steph Curry & Co. looked “two steps behind" the Kings.