Falcons, Texans among early free agency winners
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the early offseason moves from the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, analyzing why both clubs made major improvements heading into next season.
Steelers show urgency with offseason moves
Michael Holley and Michael Smith analyze the Pittsburgh Steelers additions of Patrick Queen and Russell Wilson, discussing why it shows a sense of urgency for the franchise.
Vikings are a good ‘landing spot’ for Darnold
Michael Smith discusses why the Minnesota Vikings are a good landing spot for quarterback Sam Darnold, plus the Chicago Bears situation with quarterback Justin Fields.
Henry is the ‘perfect fit’ for the Ravens offense
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Ravens signing running back Derrick Henry, examining why the four-time Pro Bowler is the perfect fit for Baltimore's offense.
Lack of free agent moves won’t define Cowboys
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze the lack of free agent movement from the Dallas Cowboys, discussing why the biggest spenders aren't always the biggest winners.
Eagles are ‘offseason Super Bowl winners’ again
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offseason moves, analyzing why the 'annual offseason winners' label doesn't always translate to the following season.
‘Silence is deafening’ from Chiefs on Britt Reid
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack the lack of accountability from the NFL surrounding former Chiefs assistant, Britt Reid, who injured a young girl when he got into a driving accident while legally impaired.
Does Jones deal solidify Chiefs’ three-peat?
In this segment of "My Bets, Your Money," Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the likelihood of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl again next season in the wake of Chris Jones' massive new contract.
Wilson ‘doesn’t have to cook’ in Pittsburgh
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack why the Steelers reportedly signing QB Russell Wilson is "on-brand," and how Wilson should approach his time in Pittsburgh differently than he has in the past.
Why first-round QBs are not set up for success
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Mac Jones reportedly being traded to the Jaguars, and why he serves as the latest example in a line of first-round QBs who don't hit the ground running in the NFL.
Why Cousins is a ‘great fit’ for Atlanta
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons (per his agent), including how he can help the Atlanta offense, and how the Vikings will pivot moving forward.
Packers reportedly release RB Jones
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the implications of the Packers reportedly releasing RB Aaron Jones in the wake of signing Josh Jacobs, per multiple reports.