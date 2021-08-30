Watch Now
Baez’s thumbs-down ‘the definition of dysfunction’
Michael Holley and Michael Smith question Javier Baez’s thumbs-down “celebration” in response to Mets fans’ criticism and explain why fans have the right to be frustrated when their teams underperform.
‘What’s the truth’ around Ball injury?
Subria Whitaker joins Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson to analyze the recent news that Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023 NBA season and outlines Ball's potential future career choices.
How Monumental Sports investment impacts Mystics
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Subria Whitaker analyze how NBC Sports Washington's rebranding as Monumental Sports Network, plus Monumental Sports & Entertainment's investment into D.C. sports, impacts the Mystics.
Poole has been one piece of stability for Wizards
Zena Keita and The Athletic's Marcus Thompson join Ladies First Fridays to react to the Warriors landing Chris Paul from the Wizards for Jordan Poole and what the trade means for both teams.
Should Hornets have drafted a ‘drama-free’ player?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson unpack the drama surrounding the Charlotte Hornets and whether the team should have selected someone other than Brandon Miller, who has been connected to a fatal shooting.
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson discuss the Portland Trail Blazers electing to draft Scoot Henderson with the 3rd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and what that means for Damian Lillard's future with the organization.
Were NBA draft, Wembanyama pick anticlimactic?
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson break down Victor Wembanyama's No. 1 overall selection, his fit with Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs and the reception to the Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller pick at No. 2.
Does reported CP3 trade signal return of Green?
Kurt Helin joins the program and says the reported Chris Paul trade to the Warriors is a sign that Golden State is "all in" for one more year at least, and could also be the first step toward Draymond Green's return.
Should NBA question Miller’s basketball IQ?
Jeff Goodman discusses Brandon Miller's personality and recent comments that haven't done him any favors ahead of the draft, the first rounder who's likely to surprise, and the watershed moment that is Victor Wembanyama.
Porzingis helps BOS; How will Smart fit in MEM?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss how Kristaps Porzingis helps the Celtics fill their areas of need and the maturity that Marcus Smart will bring to the locker room in Memphis.
Report: Warriors trade for CP3, send Poole to WAS
Vinnie Goodwill joins Michael Smith and Michael Holley to react to the breaking news that Warriors reportedly landed Chris Paul in exchange for Jordan Poole and picks, with Goodwill labeling it as a "curious fit."
Is Porzingis the right fit in Boston?
Kurt Helin breaks down the trade talks that would give the Celtics Kristaps Porzingis and whether that move makes sense for Boston.