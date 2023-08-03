 Skip navigation
Top News

CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_hofwaresinging_230803.jpg
Ware signs national anthem at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_hofceramony_230803.jpg
Inductees honored before Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofrevisintv_230803.jpg
Revis reflects on his NFL career at 2023 HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_hofwaresinging_230803.jpg
Ware signs national anthem at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_hofceramony_230803.jpg
Inductees honored before Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofrevisintv_230803.jpg
Revis reflects on his NFL career at 2023 HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Barber's thirst to play led to football revolution

August 3, 2023 07:45 PM
Ronde Barber talks with Tony Dungy and Chris Simms about how his desperation for playing time led to major changes in how football defense is called to this day.
nbc_bfa_trotterhamlin_230802.jpg
4:31
Hamlin’s return both admirable and nerve-racking
nbc_bfa_rbtaylor_230802.jpg
8:38
Can running backs ever regain leverage in NFL?
nbc_bfa_trottertomlin_230802.jpg
6:48
PIT’s Tomlin chasing title, but not for himself
nbc_bfa_hackettvpaytonv2_230802.jpg
15:50
Was Payton out of line for public Hackett comment?
nbc_bfa_bronnyhealth_230731.jpg
4:15
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
nbc_bfa_drjlist_230731.jpg
3:58
Erving’s top-10 list ignites NBA social media
nbc_bfa_lillard_230731__674737.jpg
3:45
NBA concerned with Lillard’s Heat-only request
TeairaMcCowan.jpg
5:50
Who can challenge the Aces?
Kelsey_Plum_7-31_Thumbnail.png
2:58
WNBA mini-series dynamic giving teams fits
SatouSabally.jpg
3:48
Sabally’s case for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_bfa_fifarankings_230731.jpg
11:48
Nigeria, Jamaica proving FIFA rankings wrong
nbc_bfa_uswnt_230731.jpg
5:30
USWNT Women’s World Cup 3-peat on shaky ground
