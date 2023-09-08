 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandtdpass_230909.jpg
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD
nbc_cfb_marylandtdmcdonald_230909.jpg
McDonald breaks free for 23-yard touchdown run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Roger Penske reviews IndyCar’s progress during 2023 season: ‘We’re on a roll here’
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win with Trump on hand
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers
Lightning terminating contract of Josh Archibald, sign F Tyler Motte to replace him

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_marylandcharlottehls_230909.jpg
Highlights: Maryland surges back to beat Charlotte
nbc_cfb_marylandtdpass_230909.jpg
Tagovailoa finds Prather for deep 40-yard TD
nbc_cfb_marylandtdmcdonald_230909.jpg
McDonald breaks free for 23-yard touchdown run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Burrow's contract another step in Bengals' rebrand

September 8, 2023 03:57 PM
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Michael Smith discuss Joe Burrow's record-breaking contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_wnbasegment_230908.jpg
5:08
Wilson, Stewart or Thomas for WNBA MVP Award?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cocogauff_230908.jpg
4:41
Gauff isn’t ‘next Serena,’ she’s made her own name
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_usaworldcup_230908.jpg
2:48
How shocking really is Team USA’s loss to Germany?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230908.jpg
14:13
Coach Prime hype already paying off for Colorado
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_chiefslions_230908.jpg
17:31
No reason to worry about Chiefs after Lions defeat
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_prediction_230907v4.jpg
10:08
Smith, Holley get heated over NFL title picks
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hurts_lamar.jpg
8:21
Eagles, Ravens both primed for big season
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_230907.jpg
13:52
Smith: Williams can’t lose with draft decision
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_raiders_230907.jpg
2:11
Jones says LV sent crisis response team to home
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_chrisjones_230907.jpg
10:28
Chiefs, Chargers face different kinds of pressure
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
2:44
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_kelcechiefsandlionsv2_230906.jpg
9:48
Will KC’s Kelce play in Week 1 vs. DET?
Now Playing